MLB: ¿Quién es Miguel Vargas, el gran prospecto mexicano que fue cambiado de los Marlins a los Mets de Nueva York?

Mets got SS Marco Vargas & C Ronald Hernández for a rental reliever.



Vargas, 18, is a helium prospect (.899 OPS in FCL) that will be in conversations for top 100 MLB prospect lists this offseason.



Hernández, 19, is switch-hitter w/.916 OPS in FCL.



