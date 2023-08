Incendio de plásticos en Nuevo México provocó alerta por contaminación del aire

The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a Health Alert due to smoke from a structure fire in Mesa del Sol. Plastics are burning and the smoke contains hazardous air pollutants.

Effective: 5:00 PM on 8/6/2023

Expires: 10:00 AM on 8/7/2023