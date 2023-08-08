Peso Pluma, Shakira, Bad Bunny, Karol G y Rosalía, entre los nominados este año a los VMAs de MTV

El día de hoy el canal de entretenimiento y videos musicales MTV dio a conocer los nominados este año a los Video Music Awards. La cantante Taylor Swift compite en ocho ternas por el clip de su canción “Anti-hero”, mientras que SZA le sigue con seis; Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith y Miley Cyrus también destacan en las nominaciones.

Los artistas latinos también están presentes, destacando la colombiana Shakira, con cuatro nominaciones, y el mexicano Peso Pluma con dos, incluyendo Mejor Nuevo Artista. En la categoría de Mejor Video Latino ellos compiten junto con Anitta, Bad Bunny, Eslabón Armado, Grupo Frontera, Karol G y Rosalía. La entrega de los Video Music Awards de MTV 2023 se llevará a cabo el 12 de septiembre en el Prudential Center de New Jersey. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Video del Año

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Artista del Año

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Canción del Año

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Mejor Nuevo Artista

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Actuación Push del Año

Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”

Septiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”

Octubre 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”

Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”

Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

Enero 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”

Febrero 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”

Marzo 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”

Abril 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

Mayo 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

Junio 2023: FLO – “Losing You”

Julio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”

Mejor Colaboración

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

KAROL G & Shakira – “TQG”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Mejor Video Pop

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

P!NK – “Trustfall”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Mejor Video de Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin ft. Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Mejor Video de Rock

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

Måneskin – “The Loneliest”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Mejor Video de Rock Alternativo

Blink-182 – “Edging”

Boygenius – “The Film”

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”

Mejor Video Latino

Anitta – “Funk Rave”

Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – “un x100to”

Karol G & Shakira – “TQG”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

Shakira – “Acróstico”

Mejor Video de R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

SZA – “Shirt”

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”

Mejor Video de K-Pop

Aespa – “Girls”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Fiffty Fifty – “Cupid”

Seventeen – “Super”

Stray Kids – “S-Class”

Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

Mejores Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable”

Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”

Libianca – “People”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr – “2 Sugar”

Video para el Bien

Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”

Maluma – “La Reina”

Mejor Fotografía

Adele – “I Drink Wine”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Mejor Dirección

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Drake – “Falling Back”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Mejor Dirección Artística

Boygenius – “The Film”

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

SZA – “Shirt”

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side”

Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”

Melanie Martinez – “Void”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Mejor Coreografía

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”

Panic! at the Disco – “Middle of a Breakup”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Mejor Edición

Blackpink – “Pink Venom”

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit”

Miley Cyrus – “River”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

