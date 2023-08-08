Peso Pluma, Shakira, Bad Bunny, Karol G y Rosalía, entre los nominados este año a los VMAs de MTV

El día de hoy el canal de entretenimiento y videos musicales MTV dio a conocer los nominados este año a los Video Music Awards. La cantante Taylor Swift compite en ocho ternas por el clip de su canción “Anti-hero”, mientras que SZA le sigue con seis; Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith y Miley Cyrus también destacan en las nominaciones.
Los artistas latinos también están presentes, destacando la colombiana Shakira, con cuatro nominaciones, y el mexicano Peso Pluma con dos, incluyendo Mejor Nuevo Artista. En la categoría de Mejor Video Latino ellos compiten junto con Anitta, Bad Bunny, Eslabón Armado, Grupo Frontera, Karol G y Rosalía. La entrega de los Video Music Awards de MTV 2023 se llevará a cabo el 12 de septiembre en el Prudential Center de New Jersey. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:
Video del Año
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Artista del Año
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
Canción del Año
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Mejor Nuevo Artista
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Actuación Push del Año
Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”
Septiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”
Octubre 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”
Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”
Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”
Enero 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”
Febrero 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”
Marzo 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”
Abril 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”
Mayo 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
Junio 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
Julio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”
Mejor Colaboración
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
KAROL G & Shakira – “TQG”
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Mejor Video Pop
Demi Lovato – “Swine”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
P!NK – “Trustfall”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Mejor Video de Hip-Hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”
GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”
Metro Boomin ft. Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Mejor Video de Rock
Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
Måneskin – “The Loneliest”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
Mejor Video de Rock Alternativo
Blink-182 – “Edging”
Boygenius – “The Film”
Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Paramore – “This Is Why”
Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”
Mejor Video Latino
Anitta – “Funk Rave”
Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – “un x100to”
Karol G & Shakira – “TQG”
Rosalía – “Despechá”
Shakira – “Acróstico”
Mejor Video de R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
SZA – “Shirt”
Toosii – “Favorite Song”
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”
Mejor Video de K-Pop
Aespa – “Girls”
Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
Fiffty Fifty – “Cupid”
Seventeen – “Super”
Stray Kids – “S-Class”
Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”
Mejores Afrobeats
Ayra Starr – “Rush”
Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”
Libianca – “People”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr – “2 Sugar”
Video para el Bien
Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”
Demi Lovato – “Swine”
Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”
Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”
Maluma – “La Reina”
Mejor Fotografía
Adele – “I Drink Wine”
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover”
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Mejor Dirección
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Drake – “Falling Back”
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Mejor Dirección Artística
Boygenius – “The Film”
Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
SZA – “Shirt”
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side”
Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”
Melanie Martinez – “Void”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Mejor Coreografía
Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
Panic! at the Disco – “Middle of a Breakup”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Mejor Edición
Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit”
Miley Cyrus – “River”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
