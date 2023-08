Autoridades de Texas arrestaron a dos miembros de un cártel mexicano que cruzaron la frontera

NEW (1/3): Two of three cartel gunmen seen crossing illegally into Fronton, TX last week have now been arrested in the same area in a joint operation w/ @TxDPS and Border Patrol. The men had 6 mags of 5.56 rounds, & another w/ military grade green tip. AK47 & M4 rifles recovered. pic.twitter.com/5AclI4x0Ee