Hong Kong pagará más de 2,000 dólares a padres por tener un bebé ante la baja fertilidad

On Oct 25, John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of HKSAR, delivered his 2nd Chief Executive's 2023 Policy Address, in which a number of measures were taken to encourage #childbearing: HK$20,000 incentive and tax concessions for the birth of a newborn child! #HongKong #2023年施政報告 pic.twitter.com/jVM4sZRZez