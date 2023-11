Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman y Ronald Acuña Jr. son los finalistas al premio MVP

Hitters with a 10+% barrel rate & sub-20% whiff rate in 2023 (min 500 PA)



Mookie Betts 🔥

Kyle Tucker

Ronald Acuña Jr

Max Kepler 👀



Betts (91.8%) is the only one on the list also in the top 10 in zone contact %. Incredible.



