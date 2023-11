El régimen que impera en Nicaragua continuará siendo una amenaza para política exterior de EE. UU.

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega (R) and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo, gesture at the crowd during the inauguration of the Nejapa flyover in Managua on March 21, 2019. - Nicaragua's government and opposition delegations resumed stalled peace talks Thursday aimed at ending a deadly 11-month political crisis. The resumption follows an agreement on Wednesday by the government of President Daniel Ortega to release all opposition prisoners within 90 days. (Photo by Maynor Valenzuela / AFP) (Photo by MAYNOR VALENZUELA/AFP via Getty Images) Crédito: MAYNOR VALENZUELA | AFP / Getty Images