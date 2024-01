Haley critica a Trump y al RNC por favorecerlo en elecciones primarias republicanas

WATCH: @NikkiHaley says the RNC is “clearly not” an honest broker in 2024 race.



Haley: “Trump overstepped when he pushed them to” unify around him.@kwelkernbc: Do you have actual knowledge that he asked the RNC to do that?



Haley: “The people that pushed it are his people.” pic.twitter.com/EUluwtzQuT