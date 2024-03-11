¿Quiénes son los máximos ganadores de los Oscar 2024? ¡Conoce la lista completa!

En la edición 96 de los Premios Oscar, los destacados talentos de Hollywood fueron galardonados. La emocionante ceremonia tuvo lugar en Los Ángeles, donde la aclamada película ‘Oppenheimer’ se alzó con el premio a ‘Mejor Película’, cumpliendo con las expectativas.

La sorpresa de la velada fue ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, la película recibió 10 nominaciones, sin embargo, no logró llevarse ningún premio a casa.

El emocionante discurso de Emma Stone, al ganar como ‘Mejor Actriz’, se convirtió en uno de los momentos más memorables de la ceremonia. Stone fue la máxima ganadora por su protagónico en ‘Poor Things’.

¿Quiénes son los máximos ganadores de los Oscar?

Mejor Película

GANADORA: Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Actriz

GANADORA: Emma Stone – Poor Things

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Mejor Actor

GANADOR: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

GANADORA: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Mejor Actor de Reparto

GANADOR: Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor director

GANADOR: Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Mejor canción original

GANADORA: What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)

I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away – American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

Mejor Banda Sonora

GANADORA: Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Mejor Guion Adaptado

GANADOR: American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor guión original

GANADOR : Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Mejor largometraje internacional

GANADORA: The Zone of Interest

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

La Sociedad de la Nieve

The Teachers’ Lounge

Mejor Película Animada

GANADORA: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Documental

GANADOR: 20 Days in Mariupol

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Mejor Fotografía

GANADOR: Oppenheimer

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

Mejor Sonido

GANADOR: The Zone of Interest

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Mejor montaje cinematográfico

GANADOR: Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Mejores efectos visuales

GANADOR: Godzilla Minus One

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Mejor diseño de vestuario

GANADORA: Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Mejor diseño de producción

GANADORA : Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

El mejor maquillaje y peluquería

GANADORA: Poor Things

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Society of the Snow

Mejor corto animado

GANADOR: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Mejor corto documental

GANADOR: The Last Repair Shop

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó