¿Quiénes son los máximos ganadores de los Oscar 2024? ¡Conoce la lista completa!
La edición 96 de los Premios Oscar se llevaron a cabo en Los Ángeles y ‘Oppenheimer’ fue la favorita de la noche
En la edición 96 de los Premios Oscar, los destacados talentos de Hollywood fueron galardonados. La emocionante ceremonia tuvo lugar en Los Ángeles, donde la aclamada película ‘Oppenheimer’ se alzó con el premio a ‘Mejor Película’, cumpliendo con las expectativas.
La sorpresa de la velada fue ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, la película recibió 10 nominaciones, sin embargo, no logró llevarse ningún premio a casa.
El emocionante discurso de Emma Stone, al ganar como ‘Mejor Actriz’, se convirtió en uno de los momentos más memorables de la ceremonia. Stone fue la máxima ganadora por su protagónico en ‘Poor Things’.
¿Quiénes son los máximos ganadores de los Oscar?
Mejor Película
GANADORA: Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Actriz
GANADORA: Emma Stone – Poor Things
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Mejor Actor
GANADOR: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
GANADORA: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Mejor Actor de Reparto
GANADOR: Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor director
GANADOR: Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Mejor canción original
GANADORA: What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)
The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)
I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
It Never Went Away – American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
Mejor Banda Sonora
GANADORA: Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Mejor Guion Adaptado
GANADOR: American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor guión original
GANADOR : Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Mejor largometraje internacional
GANADORA: The Zone of Interest
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
La Sociedad de la Nieve
The Teachers’ Lounge
Mejor Película Animada
GANADORA: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Documental
GANADOR: 20 Days in Mariupol
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
Mejor Fotografía
GANADOR: Oppenheimer
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
Mejor Sonido
GANADOR: The Zone of Interest
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Mejor montaje cinematográfico
GANADOR: Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Mejores efectos visuales
GANADOR: Godzilla Minus One
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Mejor diseño de vestuario
GANADORA: Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Mejor diseño de producción
GANADORA : Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
El mejor maquillaje y peluquería
GANADORA: Poor Things
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Society of the Snow
Mejor corto animado
GANADOR: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
Mejor corto documental
GANADOR: The Last Repair Shop
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó