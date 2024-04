Discriminación en Estados Unidos: los New York Red Bulls abandonaron un torneo juvenil por insultos racistas

Some things just won't ever change. After playing Monterrey, Red Bull U17 GK Joshua Grant was racially abused.



TODAY, against Croatian side Hajduk Split, defender Eric Tai 🇺🇸🇨🇮 was racially abused. At some point action NEEDS to be taken against these teams. #REDRUNSDEEP pic.twitter.com/aMwBvkFvbC