Albertsons y Kroger venden 579 sucursales: el listado completo con ubicaciones
La fusión de las cadenas minorista inició en el 2022; sin embargo, los reguladores de la FTC temen que no se cumplan las promesas de reducir los precios para los consumidores
Luego de un acuerdo firmado en el 2022 por casi $25,000 millones de dólares entre las cadenas minoristas Albertsons y Kroger se conoció recientemente que venderán unas 579 tiendas con el objetivo de apaciguar las preocupaciones antimonopolio.
La negociación llevada a cabo ante la Comisión Federal de Comercio (FTC) sobre la fusión entre ambas compañías involucra a unas 4,966 ubicaciones, 3,972 farmacias, 2,015 gasolineras; unos 66 centros de distribución y 52 plantas de fabricación más 710,000 empleados.
Es por esa razón, que en un principio Kroger-Albertsons planeaban deshacerse de más de 375 tiendas; sin embargo, la cifra aumentó para abril de este año y entre los cierres se incluyen a Albertsons, Carrs, Safeways y Vons.
Aunque el acuerdo entre ambas cadenas minorista se estaba llevando de la mejor manera, los funcionarios de la FTC “dudaban de la legalidad del acuerdo y eran escépticos ante las promesas de que reduciría los precios para los consumidores”, destacó el comunicado.
En respuesta a la FTC, las compañías ahora fusionadas alegaron que el argumento de la agencia no era válido; no obstante, tienen fecha de comparecencia para el próximo 26 de agosto ante un juez de distrito de Estados Unidos para determinar si las cadenas pueden seguir con la asociación.
Mientras tanto Kroger-Albertsons seguirán cumpliendo con el cronograma de venta de las 579 tiendas y aquí te mostramos cuáles son y dónde están ubicadas por estado:
Alaska
- Carrs — 1340 Gambell St, Anchorage
- Carrs — 1650 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage
- Carrs — 5600 Debarr Rd, Anchorage
- Carrs — 4000 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage
- Carrs — 1501 Huffman Rd, Anchorage
- Carrs — 7731 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage
- Carrs — 1725 Abbott Rd, Anchorage
- Carrs — 2920 Seward Hwy, Anchorage
- Carrs — 11409 Business Park Blvd, Eagle River
- Safeway — 3627 Airport Way, Fairbanks
- Safeway — 30 College Rd, Fairbanks
- Águila — 147 Hightower Rd, Girdwood
- Safeway — 3033 Vintage Blvd, Juneau
- Safeway — 10576 Kenai Spur Hwy, calle A, Kenai
- Safeway — 301 N Santa Claus Ln, Polo Norte
- Carrs — 664 E Palmer-Wasilla HWY, Palmer
- Safeway — 44428 Sterling Hwy S, Soldotna
- Carrs — 595 E Parks Hwy, Wasilla
Arizona
- Safeway — 3185 W Apache Trail, Apache Junction
- Safeway — 1751 Hwy 95, Bullhead City
- Safeway — 1637 N Trekell Rd, Casa Grande
- Safeway — 29834 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek
- Albertsons — 2935 E Riggs Rd, Chandler
- Albertsons — 4060 W Ray Rd, Chandler
- Albertsons — 3145 S Alma School Rd, Chandler
- Safeway — 4970 S Alma School Rd, Chandler
- Safeway — 1159 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler
- Safeway — 1060 E Ray Rd, Chandler
- Safeway — 1031 N State Route 89, Chino Valley
- Safeway — 1635 E Cottonwood St, Cottonwood
- Safeway — 1500 E Cedar Ave, Flagstaff
- Safeway — 1201 S Plaza Way, Flagstaff
- Safeway — 4910 N Us Hwy 89, Flagstaff
- Safeway — 3325 N Hunt Hwy, Florencia
- Safeway — 13733 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills
- Safeway — 4823 S Hwy 95, Ft. Mohave
- Albertsons — 861 E Warner Rd, Gilbert
- Safeway — 90 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert
- Safeway — 5137 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
- Albertsons — 5040 W Cactus Rd, Glendale
- Safeway — 20205 N 67th Ave, calle 100, Glendale
- Safeway — 3800 W Happy Valley Rd, sucursal 107, Glendale
- Safeway — 240 S Hill St, Globe
- Safeway — 14175 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear
- Safeway — 440 N Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear
- Safeway — 9890 S Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear
- Safeway — 1305 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley
- Safeway — 3970 Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman
- Safeway — 3125 N Stockton Hill Rd, Kingman
- Safeway — 1650 McCulloch Blvd. N, Ciudad de Lake Havasu
- Safeway — 340 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 810 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix
- Safeway — 13440 N 7Th St, Phoenix
- Safeway — 4747 E Greenway Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 4750 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 550 E Bell Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 1044 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott
- Safeway — 450 White Spar Rd, Prescott
- Safeway — 7720 E Hwy 69, Valle de Prescott
- Safeway — 18495 E Queen Creek Rd, Queen Creek
- Safeway — 40950 N Ironwood Dr, Valle de San Tan
- Albertsons — 11475 E Via Linda, Scottsdale
- Albertsons — 2785 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
- Albertsons — 6965 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale
- Safeway — 23565 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
- Safeway — 7920 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale
- Safeway — 14696 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale
- Safeway — 20901 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale
- Safeway — 6501 E Greenway Pkwy, sucursal 4, Scottsdale
- Albertsons — 1980 McCulloch Blvd. N, Ciudad del Lago Havasu
- Albertsons — 12970 W Indian School Rd, Parque Litchfield
- Albertsons — 9243 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
- Albertsons — 441 N Val Vista Dr, Mesa
- Albertsons — 2727 N Power Rd, Mesa
- Albertsons — 325 S Power Rd, Mesa
- Albertsons — 1951 W Baseline Rd, Mesa
- Safeway — 3622 E Southern Ave, Mesa
- Safeway — 1902 W Main St, Mesa
- Safeway — 1225 W Guadalupe Rd, Mesa
- Safeway — 1855 N Power Rd, Mesa
- Safeway — 4316 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa
- Safeway — 12122 N Rancho Vistoso Blvd, Oro Valley
- Albertsons — 8950 W Bell Rd, Peoria
- Albertsons — 8240 W Deer Valley Rd, Peoria
- Safeway — 10641 W Olive Ave, Peoria
- Safeway — 12320 N 83rd Ave, Peoria
- Safeway — 28455 N Vistancia Blvd, Peoria
- Albertsons — 3130 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix
- Albertsons — 8035 N 19th Ave, Phoenix
- Albertsons — 21001 N Tatum Blvd., sucursal 76, Phoenix
- Albertsons — 18411 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 3655 W Anthem Way, Phoenix
- Safeway — 4005 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 6202 S 16th St, Phoenix
- Safeway — 4811 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix
- Safeway — 1334 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 5035 W Baseline Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 4747 E Elliot Rd, sucursal 22, Phoenix
- Safeway — 520 W Osborn Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 3132 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 3450 W Bell Rd, Phoenix
- Safeway — 32551 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
- Safeway — 10773 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
- Safeway — 2190 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
- Safeway — 10926 W Bell Rd, Sun City
- Safeway — 13503 W Camino Del Sol, Sun City West
- Albertsons — 14551 W Grand Ave, Surprise
- Safeway — 17049 W Bell Rd, Surprise
- Safeway — 13828 W Waddell Rd, Surprise
- Safeway — 1515 E Elliot Rd, Tempe
- Safeway — 926 E Broadway Rd, Tempe
- Albertsons — 1350 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson
- Albertsons — 9595 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson
- Albertsons — 7300 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson
- Safeway — 6360 E Golf Links, Tucson
- Safeway — 9050 E Valencia Rd, Tucson
- Safeway — 9460 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson
- Safeway — 9100 N Silverbell, Tucson
- Safeway — 13380 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail
California
- Vons — 5671 Kanan Rd, Agoura Hills
- Pabellones — 9467 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills
- Pabellones — 1110 W Alameda Ave, Burbank
- Vons — 301 N Pass Ave, Burbank
- Vons — 820 Arneill Rd, Camarillo
- Vons — 6951 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
- Vons — 3439 Vía Montebello, Carlsbad
- Albertsons — 200 E Sepulveda Blvd, Carson
- Vons — 185 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
- Pabellones — 11030 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City
- Albertsons — 33601 Del Obispo St, Dana Point
- Vons — 2606 Del Mar Heights Rd, Del Mar
- Albertsons — 2899 Jamacha Rd, El Cajón
- Albertsons — 7201 Yorktown Ave, Huntington Beach
- Albertsons — 16600 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
- Vons — 500 E Manchester Blvd, Inglewood
- Vons — 3233 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta
- Pabellones — 7544 Girard Ave, La Jolla
- Vons — 78271 Hwy 111, La Quinta
- Pabellones — 600 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
- Albertsons — 1500 NH St, Lompoc
- Vons — 1820 Ximeno Ave, Long Beach
- Vons — 11322 Los Alamitos Blvd, Los Alamitos
- Albertsons — 3901 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Ángeles
- Vons — 3118 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Ángeles
- Vons — 3461 W 3rd St, Los Ángeles
- Vons — 1430 S Fairfax Ave, Los Ángeles
- Vons — 6571 W 80th St, Los Ángeles
- Vons — 4033 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Studio City
- Vons — 18439 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana
- Vons — 7789 Foothill Blvd, Tujunga
- Vons — 6040 Telegraph Rd, Ventura
- Pabellones — 29211 Heathercliff Rd, Malibú
- Vons — 410 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
- Pabellones — 4365 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey
- Vons — 2039 Verdugo Blvd, Montrose
- Albertsons — 730 Quintana Rd, Morro Bay
- Albertsons — 541 S Reino Rd, Newbury Park
- Pabellones — 2660 San Miguel Dr, Newport Beach
- Pabellones — 1000 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach
- Albertsons — 9022 Balboa Blvd, Northridge
- Vons — 17380 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades
- Albertsons — 42095 Washington St, Palm Desert
- Albertsons — 1751 N Sunrise Way, sucursal 1, Palm Springs
- Vons — 4733 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs
- Pabellones — 7 Peninsula Ctr, Península de Palos Verdes
- Albertsons — 804 Avenida Pico, San Clemente
- Pabellones — Avenida Pico 989, San Clemente
- Pabellones — 3850 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego
- Vons — 11986 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego
- Vons — 1702 Garnet Ave, San Diego
- Vons — 2495 Truxtun Rd, calle 100, San Diego
- Safeway — 1499 Washington Ave, San Leandro
- Vons — 1440 W 25th St, San Pedro
- Vons — 163 S Turnpike Rd, Santa Bárbara
- Vons — 9643 Mission Gorge Rd, Santee
- Pabellones — 1101 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach
- Pabellones — 14845 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
- Albertsons — 543 Sweetwater Rd, Spring Valley
- Vons — 25850 The Old Rd, Rancho Stevenson
- Pabellones — 6534 Platt Ave, West Hills
- Pabellones — 8969 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
- Albertsons — 23893 Clinton Keith Rd, Wildomar
Colorado
- Safeway — 1301 Main St, Alamosa
- Safeway — 7561 W 80th Ave, Arvada
- Safeway — 12200 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora
- Safeway — 18730 E Hampden Ave, Aurora
- Safeway — 1677 S. Havana St., Aurora
- Safeway — 1200 S Buckley Rd, Aurora
- Safeway — 6100 S Gun Club Rd, Aurora
- Safeway — 3325 28th St, Boulder
- Safeway — 2798 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder
- Safeway — 4800 E Baseline Rd, Boulder
- Safeway — 1605 Bridge St, Brighton
- Safeway — 3602 W 144th Ave, Broomfield
- Safeway — 1414 Main St, Canon City
- Safeway — 880 S. Perry St., Castle Rock
- Safeway — 7375 Arapahoe Rd, Centennial
- Safeway — 3275 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 2890 N Powers Blvd, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 6520 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 1425 S Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 1920 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 840 Village Center Dr, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 7055 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 2210 Wahsatch, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 5060 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 8750 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 4405 Centennial Blvd., Colorado Springs
- Safeway — 27152 Main St, Conifer
- Safeway — 1580 E Main St, Cortez
- Safeway — 1550 Hwy 92, Delta
- Safeway — 1653 S Colorado Blvd, Denver
- Safeway — 2660 N Federal Blvd, Denver
- Safeway — 6440 E Yale Ave, Denver
- Safeway — 2150 S Downing St, Denver
- Safeway — 560 Corona St, Denver
- Safeway — 757 E 20th Ave, Denver
- Safeway — 3800 W 44th Ave, Denver
- Safeway — 6220 E 14th Ave, Denver
- Safeway — 9160 W Colfax Ave, Denver
- Safeway — 200 Quebec St., edificio 400, Denver
- Safeway — 323 S Broadway, Denver
- Safeway — 10300 Federal Blvd., Denver
- Safeway — 11051 S Parker Rd, Parker
- Albertsons — 1601 Hwy 50 W, Pueblo
- Safeway — 1231 S Prairie Ave, Pueblo
- Safeway — 37500 E US Hwy 40, Steamboat Springs
- Safeway — 3840 E 104th Ave, Thornton
- Safeway — 771 Thornton Pkwy, Denver
- Safeway — 500 E 120th Ave, Denver
- Albertsons — 311 W College Dr, Durango
- Safeway — 220 S Elizabeth St, Elizabeth
- Safeway — 201 E Jefferson, Englewood
- Safeway — 3333 Arapahoe Rd B, Erie
- Safeway — 3851 Hwy 74 S, Evergreen
- Safeway — 8134 Colorado Blvd, Firestone
- Safeway — 1426 E Harmony Rd, Fort Collins
- Safeway — 2160 W Drake Rd Unidad 6, Fort Collins
- Safeway — 3660 S Mason St, Fort Collins
- Safeway — 731 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins
- Safeway — 1300 Dexter St, Fort Lupton
- Safeway — 40 County Rd 804, Fraser
- Safeway — 1008 N Summit Blvd, Frisco
- Safeway — 1701 Jackson St, Golden
- Safeway — 2901 F Rd, Grand Junction
- Safeway — 681 Horizon Dr, Grand Junction
- Safeway — 2512 Broadway, Grand Junction
- Safeway — 4548 Centerplace Dr, Greeley
- Safeway — 3526 W 10th St, Greeley
- Safeway — 112 S Spruce St, Gunnison
- Safeway — 9255 S Broadway, Highlands Ranch
- Safeway — 2425 Miner St, Idaho Springs
- Safeway — 11088 W Jewell, Lakewood
- Safeway — 13111 W Alameda Pkwy, Lakewood
- Safeway — 12442 W Ken Caryl Ave, Littleton
- Safeway — 5025 S. Kipling Pkwy, Littleton
- Safeway — 8355 N Rampart Range Rd, Littleton
- Safeway — 181 W Mineral Ave, Littleton
- Safeway — 8434 S. Kipling Pkwy, Littleton
- Safeway — 9229 E Lincoln Ave, Lone Tree
- Safeway — 1050 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
- Safeway — 1632 Hover St, Longmont
- Safeway — 1601 Coalton Rd, Louisville
- Safeway — 910 W Cherry St, Louisville
- Safeway — 860 Cleveland Ave, Loveland
- Safeway — 1451 W Eisenhower Blvd., Loveland
- Safeway — 2321 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland
- Safeway — 1329 S Townsend Ave, Montrose
- Safeway — 624 Hwy 105, Monument
- Safeway — 2131 N Frontage Rd W, Vail
- Safeway — 3900 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge
- Safeway — 1535 Main St, Windsor
- Safeway — 1101 E US Hwy 24, Woodland Park
Delaware
- Harris Teeter — 31221 Americana Pkwy, Selbyville
Idaho
- Albertsons — 10500 Overland Rd, Boise
- Albertsons — 5100 W Overland Rd, Boise
- Albertsons — 909 E Parkcenter Blvd, Boise
- Albertsons — 4700 N Eagle Rd, Boise
- Albertsons — 6560 S Federal Way, Boise
- Albertsons — 3614 W State St, Boise
- Albertsons — 20 E Fairview Ave, Meridian
- Albertsons — 2400 12th Ave Rd, Nampa
- Albertsons — 330 E Benton St, Pocatello
- Albertsons — 1221 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls
Illinois
- Jewel-Osco — 12001 S Pulaski Rd, Alsip
- Marianos — 802 E Northwest Hwy, Arlington Heights
- Marianos — 144 S Gary Ave, Bloomingdale
- Jewel-Osco — 87 W 87th St, Chicago
- Marianos — 3350 N Western Ave, Chicago
- Marianos — 5353 N Elston Ave, Chicago
- Marianos — 1800 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago
- Marianos — 5201 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
- Marianos — 1500 N Clybourn Ave., calle 104, Chicago
- Marianos — 3030 N Broadway, calle 100, Chicago
- Marianos — 3857 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Chicago
- Marianos — 105 Northwest Hwy, Crystal Lake
- Marianos — 2999 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield
- Marianos — 10 E Golf Rd, Des Plaines
- Marianos — 678 N York St, Elmhurst
- Marianos — 21001 S LaGrange Rd, Frankfort
- Marianos — 6655 Grand Ave, Gurnee
- Jewel-Osco — 1537 N Larkin Ave, Joliet
- Marianos — 1350 E Route 22, Lago de Zúrich
- Marianos — 345 W Roosevelt Ave, Lombard
- Marianos — 1300 S Naper Blvd, Naperville
- Marianos — 784 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook
- Marianos — 11000 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn
- Marianos — 9504 142nd St, Orlando Park
- Marianos — 545 N Hicks Rd, Palatine
- Jewel-Osco — 12803 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights
- Marianos — 1900 S Cumberland Ave, Park Ridge
- Marianos — 950 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood
- Marianos — 3358 W Touhy Ave, Skokie
- Marianos — 1720 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills
- Marianos — 3020 Wolf Rd, Westchester
- Marianos — 4700 Gilbert Ave, Western Springs
- Marianos — 150 W 63rd St, Westmont
- Marianos — 625 S Main St, Wheaton
- Marianos — 1822 Willow Rd, Winnetka
Luisiana
- Albertsons — 2750 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles
- Albertsons — 105 E Southfield Rd, Shreveport
Maryland
- Harris Teeter — 10125 Ward Rd, Dunkirk
- Harris Teeter — 28528 Marlboro Ave, Easton
- Harris Teeter — 14101 Darnestown Rd, Germantown
- Harris Teeter — 18169 Town Center Dr, Olne
Montana
- Safeway — 1735 W Main St, Bozeman
- Albertsons — 1414 3rd St NW, Great Falls
Nevada
- Albertsons — 2582 Idaho St, Elko
- Albertsons — 575 College Dr, Henderson
- Albertsons — 190 N Boulder Hwy, Henderson
- Vons — 2667 Windmill Pkwy, Henderson
- Albertsons — 5975 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 10250 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 10140 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 4800 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 1940 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 6730 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 8410 Farm Rd, Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 5881 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
- Vons — 475 E Windmill Ln, Las Vegas
- Vons — 7405 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 3010 W Ann Rd, Norte de Las Vegas
- Albertsons — 200 S Hwy 160, Pahrump
Nuevo Mexico
- Albertsons — 12201 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque
- Albertsons — 1625 Rio Bravo Blvd SW, Albuquerque
- Albertsons — 8100 Ventura St NE, Albuquerque
- Albertsons — 7101 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque
- Safeway — 3540 E Main St, Farmington
- Safeway — 730 W Main St, Farmington
- Albertsons — 2351 Main St, SE, Los Lunas
- Albertsons — 4300 Ridgecrest Dr, Río Rancho
- Albertsons — 710 A Paseo del Pueblo Sur, Taos
Oregón
- Safeway — 6055 SW 185th Ave, Aloha
- Safeway — 3250 Leif Erikson Dr, Astoria
- Safeway — 20535 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy, Beaverton
- Albertsons — 61155 S Hwy 97, Bend
- Safeway — 2650 NE Hwy 20, Bend
- Safeway — 1051 SW 1st Ave, Canby
- Safeway — 12032 SE Sunnyside Rd, Clackamas
- Safeway — 230 E Johnson, Bahía Coos
- Safeway — 590 NE Circle Blvd, Corvallis
- Safeway — 20151 SE Hwy 212, Damasco
- Albertsons — 55 División Ave, Eugene
- Safeway — 145 E 18th Ave, Eugene
- Safeway — 700 Hwy 101, Florencia
- Safeway — 2836 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove
- Safeway — 95 82nd Dr, Gladstone
- Albertsons — 1690 Allen Creek Rd, Grants Pass
- Safeway — 115 SE 7th St, Grants Pass
- Safeway — 1640 Williams Hwy, Grants Pass
- QFC — 6411 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland
- Safeway — 6901 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
- Safeway — 4515 SE Woodstock Blvd., Portland
- Safeway — 13485 NW Cornell Rd, Portland
- Safeway — 1100 NE Broadway, Portland
- Safeway — 3930 SE Powell Blvd, Portland
- Safeway — 1030 SW Jefferson St, Portland
- Safeway — 1303 NW Lovejoy St, Portland
- Safeway — 2800 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland
- Safeway — 8145 SW Barbur Blvd, Portland
- Safeway — 18425 NW West Union Rd, Portland
- Safeway — 8330 N Ivanhoe St, Portland
- Safeway — 5920 NE Martin Luther King Blvd, Portland
- Safeway — 1001 SW Highland Dr, Gresham
- Safeway — 1455 NE Division St, Gresham
- Albertsons — 7500 W Baseline, Hillsboro
- Safeway — 2525 SE Tualatin Valley Hwy, Hillsboro
- Safeway — 2177 NW 185th Ave, Hillsboro
- Safeway — 888 NE 25th Ave, Hillsboro
- Albertsons — 5500 S 6th St, Klamath Falls
- Safeway — 14840 SE Webster Rd, Milwaukie
- Safeway — 1140 N Springbrook Rd, Newberg
- Safeway — 2220 N Coast Hwy, Newport
- Albertsons — 19007 S Beavercreek Rd, Oregon City
- Safeway — 13434 Colton Pl, Ciudad de Oregón
- Albertsons — 5415 SW Beaverton Hwy, Portland
- Albertsons — 451 NE 181st Ave, Portland
- Albertsons — 5850 NE Prescott St, Portland
- QFC — 4756 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
- QFC — 7525 SW Barnes Rd, Portland
- QFC — 5544 E Burnside St, Portland
- Safeway — 4320 SE King Rd, Portland
- Safeway — 3527 SE 122nd Ave, Portland
- Safeway — 1705 S Hwy 97, Redmond
- Safeway — 795 Lower Columbia River Hwy, Saint Helens
- Safeway — 3380 Lancaster Dr NE, Salem
- Safeway — 37601 Hwy 26, Sandy
- Safeway — 401 S Roosevelt Dr, Seaside
- Safeway — 20685 SW Roy Rogers Rd, Sherwood
- Safeway — 520 Mt Hood St, The Dalles
- Safeway — 1815 4th St, Tillamook
- Safeway — 25691 SE Stark, Troutdale
- Safeway — 22000 Salamo Rd, West Linn
- Safeway — 8255 S Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville
Texas
- Calle del mercado — 985 W Bethany Dr, Allen
- Albertsons — 6220 US Hwy 287, Arlington
- Albertsons — 301 SW Plaza Shopping Center, Arlington
- Pulgarcito — 1701 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington
- Pulgarcito — 2755 N Collins, Arlington
- Pulgarcito — 6333 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas
- Albertsons — 2321 W University Dr, Denton
- Albertsons — 1155 N Main St, Euless
- Calle del mercado — 3800 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound
- Pulgarcito — 4301 Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound
- Calle del mercado — 11999 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco
- Calle del mercado — 4268 Legacy Dr, Frisco
- Pulgarcito — 4848 Preston Rd, Frisco
- Pulgarcito — 5550 Fm 423, Frisco
- Randalls — 2931 Central City Blvd, Galveston
- Randalls — 14610 Memorial Dr, Houston
- Pulgarcito — 612 Grapevine Hwy, Hurst
- Pulgarcito — 1000 Keller Pkwy, Keller
- Calle del mercado — 3145 E Broad St, Mansfield
- Calle del mercado: 6100 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney
- Pulgarcito — 6800 W Virginia Pkwy, McKinney
- Pulgarcito — 1501 Pioneer Rd, Mesquite
- Pulgarcito — 3945 Legacy Dr, Plano
- Pulgarcito — 1380 W Campbell Rd, Richardson
- Pulgarcito — 3070 N Goliad, Rockwall
- Pulgarcito — 551 Laurence Dr, Rockwall
- Albertsons — 1201 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw
- Pulgarcito — 101 Trophy Lake Dr, Trophy Club
Utah
- Albertsons — 745 N Dixie Dr, San Jorge
- Tienda Lucky: 729 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City
- Albertsons — 915 W Red Cliffs Dr, Washington
- Tienda Lucky: 6936 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan
Virginia
- Harris Teeter — 735 N Saint Asaph St, Alejandría
- Harris Teeter — 2425 N Harrison St, Arlington
- Harris Teeter — 105 Purcellville Gateway Dr, Purcellville
Washington
- Haggen — 1406 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn
- Safeway — 101 Auburn Way S, Auburn
- Albertsons — 2108 W Main St, Battle Ground
- Safeway — 904 W Main St, Battle Ground
- QFC — Ruta estatal 300, 201 NE, Belfair
- QFC — 10116 NE 8th St, Bellevue
- QFC — 2636 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue
- QFC — 3550 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue
- QFC — 15600 NE 8th St., sucursal K1, Bellevue
- QFC — 1510 145th Pl SE, Bellevue
- Haggen — 2814 Meridian, Bellingham
- Haggen — 1401 12th St, Bellingham
- Haggen — Calle 36 n.° 210, Bellingham
- Haggen — 2900 Woburn St, Bellingham
- Safeway — 1275 E Sunset Dr, Bellingham
- Safeway — 21301 Hwy 410, Lago Bonney
- QFC — 18921 Bothell Way NE, Bothell
- QFC — 22833 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell
- Safeway — 20711 Bothell Hwy, Bothell
- Safeway — 1401 NE McWilliams Rd, Bremerton
- Safeway — 138 SW 148th St, Burien
- Haggen — 757 Haggen Dr, Burlington
- Safeway — 17023 SE 272nd St, Covington
- Safeway — 27035 Pacific Hwy S, Des Moines
- Safeway — 510 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee
- QFC — 22828 100th Ave W, Edmonds
- Safeway — 400 N Ruby St, Ellensburg
- QFC — 1009 Monroe Ave, Enumclaw
- QFC — 2615 Broadway, Everett
- Safeway — 4128 Rucker Ave, Everett
- Safeway — 5802 134th Pl SE, Everett
- Safeway — 2109 SW 336th St, Federal Way
- Haggen — 1815 Main St, Ferndale
- Albertsons — 11330 51st Ave NW, Gig Harbor
- Safeway — 4831 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
- Safeway — 10105 224th St E, Graham
- QFC — 1540 NW Gilman Blvd, Issaquah
- Safeway — 735 NW Gilman Blvd., sucursal B, Issaquah
- Safeway — 1451 Highlands Dr NE, Issaquah
- Safeway — 6850 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore
- QFC — 13304 SE 240th St, Kent
- Safeway — 13101 SE Kent-Kangley Rd, Kent
- QFC — 11224 NE 124th St, Kirkland
- QFC — 425 Urban Plaza, calle 100, Kirkland
- Safeway — 12519 NE 85th St, Kirkland
- Safeway — 10020 NE 137th St, Kirkland
- QFC — 4775 Whitman Ln SE, Lacey
- QFC — 5700 24th Ave NW, Seattle
- Safeway — 8340 15th Ave NW, Seattle
- Safeway — 2622 California Ave SW, Seattle
- Safeway — 7340 35th Ave NE, Seattle
- QFC — 990 E Washington St, Sequim
- Safeway — 600 Franklin St, Shelton
- QFC — 600 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Costa
- Haggen — 1301 Ave D, Snohomish
- Safeway — 1119 13th St, Snohomish
- Safeway — 2509 E 29th Ave, Spokane
- Safeway — 14020 E Sprague Ave, Spokane
- QFC — 27008 92nd Ave NW, Stanwood
- QFC — 11104 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma
- QFC — 4101 49th Ave NE, Tacoma
- Safeway — 1624 72nd St E, Tacoma
- Safeway — 4700 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey
- Safeway — Ruta estatal 717 NE, Lake Stevens
- Safeway — 2930 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview
- QFC — 7500 196th St SW, Edificio B, Lynnwood
- Safeway — 19500 Hwy 99, Lynnwood
- QFC — 22131 SE 237th St, Valle de Maple
- Safeway — 26916 Maple Valley Rd, Maple Valley
- Haggen — 3711 88th St NE, Marysville
- Safeway — 1258 State St, Marysville
- QFC — 8421 SE 68th St, Isla Mercer
- QFC — 7823 SE 28th St, Isla Mercer
- Safeway — 16304 Bothell-Everett Hwy, Mill Creek
- Safeway — 19651 Hwy 2, Monroe
- QFC — 22803 44th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace
- Safeway — 315 E College Way, Mt Vernon
- QFC — 11700 Autódromo Mukilteo, Mukilteo
- QFC — 6940 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle
- QFC — 460 E North Bend Way, North Bend
- Haggen — 31565 Ruta estatal 20 n.° 1, Oak Harbor
- Haggen — 1313 Cooper Point Rd SW, Olimpia
- Safeway — 4280 Martin Way E, Olympia
- QFC — 1890 Irondale Rd, Port Hadlock
- Albertsons — 1434 Olney Ave SE, Port Orchard
- Safeway — 3355 Bethel Rd SE, Port Orchard
- Safeway — 370 SW Sedgwick Rd, Port Orchard
- QFC — Calle Sheridan 515, Port Townsend
- Safeway — 708 Shaw Rd, Puyallup
- Safeway — 611 S Meridian, Puyallup
- QFC — 15800 Redmond Way, Redmond
- QFC — 8867 161st Ave NE, Redmond
- QFC — 23475 NE Novelty Hill Rd, Redmond
- Safeway — 15000 NE 24th, Redmond
- QFC — 4800 NE 4th St, Renton
- Safeway — 200 S 3rd St, Renton
- QFC — 2902 228th Ave SE, Sammamish
- QFC — 17847 1st Ave S, Seattle
- QFC — 1600 W Dravus St, Seattle
- QFC — 2500 SW Barton St, Seattle
- QFC — 1401 Broadway, Seattle
- QFC — 2707 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
- QFC — 1531 NE 145th St, Seattle
- QFC — 11100 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
- QFC — 4500 Wallingford Ave N, Seattle
- QFC — 9999 Holman Rd NW, Seattle
- QFC — 500 Mercer St, Seattle
- QFC — 4550 42nd Ave SW, Seattle
- QFC — 417 Broadway E #2, Seattle
- Safeway — 2637 N Pearl St, Tacoma
- Safeway — 3842 Bridgeport Way, Tacoma
- Safeway — 705 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater
- Safeway — 500 Cleveland Ave SE, Tumwater
- QFC — 3505 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver
- Safeway — 6701 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver
- Safeway — 6711 NE 63rd St, Vancouver
- Safeway — 408 NE 81st St, Vancouver
- Safeway — 2615 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver
- Safeway — 6700 NE 162nd Ave, calle 500, Vancouver
- Safeway — 13023 NE Hwy 99, sucursal 1, Vancouver
- Safeway — 3707 N Main St, Vancouver
- Safeway — 14300 NE 20th Ave, Vancouver
- Haggen — 17641 Garden Way NE, Woodinville
- Safeway — 5702 Summitview Ave, Yakima
Washington DC
- Harris Teeter — 401 M St SE
- Wyoming
- Albertsons — 1076 CY Ave, Casper
- Albertsons — 3355 E Pershing Blvd, Cheyenne
- Albertsons — 2610 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette
- Albertsons — 105 Buffalo Way, Jackson
- Albertsons — 1323 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs
