Santiago Giménez no jugará este fin de semana: Insólita suspensión del Feyenoord-Ajax

🚨🇳🇱 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 | The huge derby match in Netherlands between Feyenoord and Ajax will NOT be played this weekend! ⛔️



The game has been banned as the police are protesting. They want a better early retirement scheme, reports @telegraaf. 👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WN5txelOy3