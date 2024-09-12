Billboard y Telemundo anuncian finalistas a premios Billboard 2024

El 12 de septiembre se reveló la lista de finalistas para los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2024, destacando a Karol G, Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma, Feid, Fuerza Regida y Junior H como los artistas con más nominaciones.

Karol G se lleva la delantera con un total de 17 nominaciones, destacándose en categorías como Artista del Año, Gira del Año y Global 200 Artista Latino del Año. Su álbum “Mañana Será Bonito” está nominado a “Top Latin Album” del Año, y su colaboración con Peso Pluma en “Qlona” se disputa premios como “Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año y Global 200 Canción Latina del Año. Además, su tema “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” también está en la carrera por dos premios.

Karol G se presenta en el escenario del Estadio Santiago Bernabéu de la capital española. Crédito: Mezcalent

Bad Bunny, con 15 nominaciones, es uno de los grandes favoritos. Compite en Artista del Año, Global 200 Artista del Año y Gira del Año. Su colaboración con Feid en “Perro Negro” recibe cinco nominaciones, mientras que su álbum “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” también está en la contienda por “Top Latin Album” del Año.

Bad Bunny posa en la sala de prensa de los Oscar el domingo 10 de marzo de 2024 en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles. Crédito: Jordan Strauss | AP

Peso Pluma, otro fuerte contendiente con 15 nominaciones, está presente en categorías clave como Artista del Año y Global 200 Artista del Año. Su éxito “Lady Gaga,” junto a Gabito Ballesteros y Junior H, está nominado en dos categorías, y su álbum “Éxodo” compite por el premio a Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año.

Feid, con 11 nominaciones, sigue siendo un nombre destacado en el reguetón. Compite por Global 200 Artista Latino del Año y Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año con “Ferxxocalipsis”.

Feid y Karol G se habrían conocido en 2021. Crédito: Vivien Killilea | Getty Images

Fuerza Regida y Junior H, ambos con ocho nominaciones, también figuran entre los favoritos. Fuerza Regida está nominado por “Harley Quinn” con Marshmello y sus álbumes “Pa Las Baby’s” y “Belikeada”. Junior H compite en categorías como Artista del Año y Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año por “$adBoyz For Life II.”

En total, 153 artistas han sido nominados. Los fanáticos pueden apoyar a sus favoritos a través de votaciones en la página de Telemundo. La ceremonia de los premios se transmitirá en vivo desde Miami el 20 de octubre, y la lista completa de nominaciones está disponible en Telemundo.com/PremiosBillboard.

Lista completa de finalistas de los Premios Billboard 2024 por categoría

CATEGORĺAS DE ARTISTAS / OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:

· Bad Bunny

· Fuerza Regida

· Junior H

· Karol G

· Peso Pluma

Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:

· Gabito Ballesteros

· Oscar Maydon

· Tito Double P

· Xavi

· Young Miko

Gira del Año / Tour of the Year:

· Aventura

· Bad Bunny

· Karol G

· Luis Miguel

· RBD

Artista Crossover del Año /Crossover Artist of the Year:

· ATL Jacob

· Cardi B

· Marshmello

· Rema

· Tiesto

Global 200 Artista Latino del Año /Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:

· Bad Bunny

· Feid

· Karol G

· Peso Pluma

· Xavi

CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES / SONGS CATEGORIES

Global 200 Canción Latina del Año / Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:

· Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro Negro”

· Feid & ATL Jacob, “Luna”

· FloyyMenor & Cris Mj, “Gata Only”

· Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”

· Myke Towers, “Lala”

“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year:

· Bad Bunny, “Monaco”

· Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro Negro”

· FloyyMenor & Cris Mj, “Gata Only”

· Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”

· Xavi, “La Diabla”

“Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

· Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro Negro”

· FloyyMenor & Cris Mj, “Gata Only”

· Fuerza Regida & Marshmello, “Harley Quinn”

· Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”

· Peso Pluma, Gabito Ballesteros & Junior H, “Lady Gaga”

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

· Bad Bunny

· Feid

· Junior H

· Peso Pluma

· Xavi

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

· Anitta

· Kali Uchis

· Karol G

· Shakira

· Young Miko

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

· Eslabon Armado

· Fuerza Regida

· Grupo Firme

· Grupo Frontera

· Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año / Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

· Double P

· Interscope Capitol Labels Group

· Rimas

· Sony Music Latin

· Warner Latina

Canción del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

· Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro Negro”

· Karol G, “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”

· Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”

· Myke Towers, “La Falda”

· Myke Towers, “Lala”

Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Label of the Year:

· Interscope Capitol Labels Group

· Rimas

· Sony Music Latin

· Universal Music Latin Entertainment

· Warner Latina

Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:

· Bad Bunny, “Monaco”

· Karol G, “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”

· Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

· Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”

· Xavi, “La Diabla”

Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year:

· Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro Negro”

· Calle 24, Chino Pacas & Fuerza Regida, “Que Onda”

· Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”

· Peso Pluma, Gabito Ballesteros & Junior H, “Lady Gaga”

· Xavi, “La Diabla”

CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES / ALBUM CATEGORIES

“Top Latin Album” del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year:

· Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

· Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada

· Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo

· Junior H, $ad Boyz For Life II

· Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

· Bad Bunny

· Feid

· Junior H

· Peso Pluma

· Rauw Alejandro

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

· Becky G

· Kali Uchis

· Karol G

· Shakira

· Young Miko

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

· Aventura

· Eslabon Armado

· Fuerza Regida

· Grupo Frontera

· Grupo Marca Registrada

“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

· Double P

· Interscope Capitol Label Group

· Rimas

· Sony Music Latin

· Universal Music Latin Entertainment

CATEGORĺA LATIN POP / LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista /Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

· Enrique Iglesias

· Kali Uchis

· Luis Fonsi

· Sebastián Yatra

· Shakira

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

· Camila

· La Oreja De Van Gogh

· Maná

· Piso 21

· Reik

Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year:

· Danny Ocean, “Amor”

· Maná & Edén Muñoz, “Amor Clandestino”

· Piso 21 & Wisin, “La Misión”

· Reik, “Abril”

· Venesti, Nacho & Maffio, “No Es Normal”

“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

· AP Global

· Interscope Capitol Labels Group

· Sony Music Latin

· Universal Music Latin Entertainment

· Warner Latina

Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Album of the Year:

· Chayanne, Bailemos Otra Vez

· Jay Wheeler, Música Buena Para Días Malos

· Kali Uchis, Orquídeas

· Kany García, García

· Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

“Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

· Columbia

· Interscope Capitol Labels Group

· Sony Music Latin

· Universal Music Latin Entertainment

· Warner Latina

CATEGORĺA TROPICAL /TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

· Juan Luis Guerra

· Luis Figueroa

· Marc Anthony

· Prince Royce

· Romeo Santos

Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

· Aventura

· Gente de Zona

· Grupo Niche

· La Sonora Dinamita

· Monchy & Alexandra

Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year:

· Luis Figueroa, “Bandido”

· Marc Anthony, “Punta Cana”

· Myke Towers, “La Capi”

· Prince Royce & Gabito Ballesteros, “Cosas De La Peda”

· Victor Manuelle feat. Frankie Ruiz, “Otra Noche Más”

“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

· Interscope Capitol Labels Group

· Magnus

· Rimas

· Sony Music Latin

· Warner Latina

Álbum Tropical del Año / Tropical Album of the Year:

· Aventura, Generation Next

· Camilo, Cuatro

· Marc Anthony, Muevense

· Prince Royce, Llamada Perdida

“Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

· Discos Fuentes

· Sony Music Latin

· The Orchard

· Universal Music Enterprises

· Universal Music Latin Entertainment

CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO / REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

· Carin León

· Ivan Cornejo

· Junior H

· Natanael Cano

· Peso Pluma

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

· Eslabon Armado

· Fuerza Regida

· Grupo Firme

· Grupo Frontera

· Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

· Alejandro Fernández, “Difícil Tu Caso”

· Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, “Dios Bendiga Nuestro Amor”

· Banda Los Recoditos, “Vas a Querer Volver”

· Banda MS, “Tu Perfume”

· Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda, “Buscándole a La Suerte”

“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

· Afinarte

· Azteca

· Grupo Frontera

· Sony Music Latin

· Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año / Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

· Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada

· Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo

· Junior H, $ad Boyz For Life II

· Natanael Cano, Nata Montana

· Peso Pluma, Éxodo

“Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

· Double P Records

· Grupo Frontera

· Sony Music Latin

· Universal Music Latin Entertainment

· Warner Latina

CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM / LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Solista / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

· Bad Bunny

· Feid

· Karol G

· Myke Towers

· Rauw Alejandro

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

· Baby Rasta & Gringo

· Jowell & Randy

· Mambo Kingz

· Wisin & Yandel

· Zion & Lennox

Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

· Aaantonio, “El Hotel”

· Daddy Yankee, “Bonita”

· Natti Natasha, “Ya No Te Extraño”

· Venesti, “Umaye”

· Wisin & Mora, ‘Bien Loco”

“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

· Interscope Capitol Labels Group

· Rimas

· Sony Music Latin

· Universal Music Latin Entertainment

· Warner Latina

Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

· Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

· Feid, Ferxxocalipsis

· Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)

· Rauw Alejandro, Playa Saturno

· Tainy, Data

“Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año/ Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

· Interscope Capitol Labels Group

· Neon 16

· Rimas

· Sony Music Latin

· Universal Music Latin Entertainment

CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:

· Alexis Armando Fierro Román

· Edgar Barrera

· JOP

· Peso Pluma

· Xavi

Editorial del Año / Publisher of the Year:

· Double P Publishing, BMI

· Prajin Music Publishing, BMI

· Street Mob Publishing, BMI

· Universal Musica, Inc., ASCAP

· Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp, BMI

Corporación Editorial del Año Publishing / Corporation of the Year:

· Downtown Music Publishing

· Kobalt Music Group

· Sony Music Publishing

· Universal Music

· Warner Chappell Music

Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:

· Edgar Barrera

· Ernesto ‘Neto’ Fernández

· JOP

· MAG

· Ovy On The Drums