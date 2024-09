Joya de Xolos invitada a entrenar en el Barcelona

🚨🇲🇽 15-year-old Xolos midfielder, Gilberto Mora, has been invited by FC Barcelona for a training stint in La Masía! 🤯



He just needs his parent’s approval to fly abroad as he is still underage. 🇪🇸



Via @Paco_Arredondo_ – @TUDNMEX pic.twitter.com/It8LdAh3Uz