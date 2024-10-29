The Urgent Need for TPS for Nicaraguans: A Call to Action

Since 2018, Nicaragua has descended into a deepening humanitarian crisis under an increasingly authoritarian regime. Laws crafted to silence dissent and crush opposition have led to the confiscation of assets and the stripping of nationality from many who dared to exercise their political rights. Thousands find themselves stateless, unable to obtain even basic identification documents, as several Nicaraguan consulates in the U.S. have shut their doors. For many Nicaraguans seeking refuge, the uncertainty about their future looms larger than ever, compounded by an overwhelmed U.S. asylum system that leaves countless deserving individuals waiting years and years for a response or slipping through the cracks.

As the founder of the Nicaraguan American Legal Defense and Education Fund (NALDEF), I have witnessed firsthand the resilience and determination of Nicaraguans striving for a better life in the United States. Since 2019, my organization has tirelessly supported immigrant communities, focusing particularly on education and advocacy for women and the more vulnerable. Yet, as we navigate the complexities of human rights and immigration reform, we find ourselves at a critical juncture for Nicaraguans, increasingly marginalized and unprotected by their own government.

This escalating crisis demands urgent attention. Nicaraguans fleeing oppression are not merely seeking asylum in a safer country— many are fighting for their right to exist. The U.S. must respond to the overwhelming demand for asylum, and the international community must apply pressure to hold the Nicaraguan government accountable for its human rights violations. The consequences of inaction are too grave to ignore.

The Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program stands as a vital lifeline for many Nicaraguans and other immigrants in this country. With a storied history of helping individuals fleeing violence and natural disasters, the new designation of TPS could provide crucial protections for those unable to return safely to their homeland.

Moreover, TPS recipients hold significant power to motivate their families, friends, and communities to engage in the civic process. Their contributions to the economy are substantial: in 2021 alone, they paid over $2.2 billion in taxes, with nearly $1 billion benefiting state and local governments. Protecting TPS status not only safeguards these vital contributions but also supports the well-being of countless families and local economies, reinforcing the fabric of American society.

Our ongoing advocacy highlights the importance of grassroots mobilization. We are launching initiatives to gather signatures for letters addressed to the President, the Homeland Security and State secretaries, and congressional representatives, asking for a new designation of TPS for Nicaraguans. We aim to collect 100,000 signatures to demonstrate widespread support for this essential program.

Nicaragua was granted TPS in 1998, after Hurricane Mitch left major devastation from which the country is yet to recover fully. To date, less than 3,000 Nicaraguans hold that status, but more than 300,000 who have fled as a result of the ongoing crisis, could benefit from a new designation. In addition, the announcement by the Biden administration that participants in a current humanitarian parole program will not be able to extend their stay, would leave close to 100,000 more who are living and working legally in our country and cannot return safely to Nicaragua. Many are not able to apply for asylum either because they lack a meritorious case or lack documentary evidence to prove it. We are asking them not to file frivolous asylum claims in an effort to remain so as to not to add to the enormous pending case backlog at DHS and in immigration courts. A new designation of temporary protected status is the way to go.

However, the political landscape presents challenges. A reluctance within the current administration has stalled necessary immigration relief measures, and recent court rulings cast doubt on the future of TPS, raising fears that past designations for Nicaraguans, Salvadorans, Nepalese, and Haitians, among others, may be rescinded once again.

Yet, hope remains. The time is ripe for Nicaraguans in the U.S. to galvanize political action, advocating for TPS and the right to participate in civic life. Many in the Latino and immigrant communities feel disconnected from political processes, but through canvassing and outreach, we can change that narrative. As canvassers engage with voters in key states—Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin—they are ensuring that TPS protection is a central topic of discussion while also educating the public about its importance.

Social media will be utilized to amplify the efforts of canvassers and provide everyone with an opportunity to spread information about this crucial issue using the hashtag #TPSJustice.

I am leveraging community outreach, from farmers’ markets to local town halls, to foster discussions about the importance of immigration reform and support for TPS. By connecting with neighbors and local officials, we can counter the prevailing negative narratives about immigrants and highlight the contributions we make to society.

As we approach the upcoming elections, every Nicaraguan and ally must engage actively in this campaign. This is a unique opportunity; through donations or volunteer work, every action amplifies our voices and ensures that Nicaraguans are not left in the shadows.

The journey for justice and equality for Nicaraguans in the U.S. continues. Together, we can make a difference, not just for this generation but for generations to come. Let’s unite, raise our voices, and fight for the protections and rights that every individual deserves.

(*) Harold Rocha, Founder and President of the Nicaraguan American Legal Defense and Education Fund (NALDEF).

