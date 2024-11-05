It’s easy to recognize Latinos and immigrants, but how does the “us” and “them” mentality affect us?

Drive down any street of any urban center or stroll up any highway in the agricultural or industrial hubs of our nation and you will see Latinos and immigrants working. And working hard. Stop by a grocery store, factory, nursing home, Headstart center, or carwash and Latinos and immigrants can be found there, contributing with their talent and sweat to the wellbeing of others. Watch a film, listen to music, attend a sports event, and wear fashionable clothes and there we are present creating and influencing. We are an integral part of the fabric of the United States of America.

And although the statistics reveal a diversifying and strong nation, when it comes to this election season which soon comes to an end, it would seem as if candidates in both major parties have forgotten us or are strategically and pervasively ignoring immigrants and Latinos. If recent statements made by plenty of loyalists and Donald Trump himself at a Madison Square Garden rally in New York is any indication, the astounding reality is that for many in the political class, Latinos and immigrants just do not exist.

Latinos are the second largest racial or ethnic group in the U.S. with 63.6 million people representing 19.1% of the total U.S. population as of 2022. 8 out of 10 Latinos in the U.S. are US citizens. According to the Pew Research Center, in 2024, 36.2 million Latinos are eligible to vote, up 4 million since 2020.

As far as immigrants in the US is concerned, it is estimated that 46.2 million, or 13.9% of the total US population, is foreign-born. The countries with the top number of people who have migrated to the U.S. as far back as 40 or 50 years ago to recently, include Mexico, India, China, Philippines, and El Salvador. Many of these immigrants are married to US citizens and have US-born children, have naturalized, and many can now vote. Many cannot vote due to their irregular immigration status but are organized and participate in the civic engagement process by mobilizing voters and encouraging others who can vote.

Ever since he walked down the golden elevator to announce his candidacy in 2016, Mr. Trump has endeavored to malign, demonize, and criminalize Latinos and immigrants. Many allowed him to do so while he was President of the United States and now in his third run for the White House, many say nothing when he spews hate and lies again and again about us. Nothing shocks anyone anymore and yet his words cut deep into the heart of our community and in some instances inspire violence and hate against us. By aiding and abetting such divisive and degrading rhetoric, we are allowing him to poison the well from where we all get our water.

The immediate result of the flagrantly anti-immigrant and anti-people of color rhetoric by Trump and loyalists is the increase in hate crimes. In California, the reported anti-Black, anti-Latino, and anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 156% overall from 2019 to 2022. The “us” vs. “them” mentality and the perpetuation of the false narrative that our presence in this country is to replace whites is solely intended to create division, distrust, and chaos.

But if history is any guidance, the pendulum will swing back. It is to the detriment of any candidate seeking to overplay their hand and spew such venom against our communities. As an emerging yet diverse power block, we will not sit idly by while we are dehumanized, criminalized, vilified, and addressed as if we were not able to defend ourselves and our families. The four million additional Latinos eligible to vote in 2024 can and will make a difference.

What some of these politicians forget is that we are Americans. Most Latinos and immigrants have been around for many generations and in many respects, we are the quintessential American: goal-driven, hard-working, family-oriented, and deeply rooted in our cultural beliefs and traditions which have made this nation the multicultural powerhouse it is today. We are also entrepreneurs, business owners, homeowners, investors, and, when attacked, we stand up for ourselves, organize, mobilize, and take action.

The United States of America is one of the most vibrant, racially and ethnically diverse nations on earth. Our ideals and aspirations as a nation that upholds democratic values make us unique in the free world. Latinos and immigrants are integral to the blend of cultures and traditions that make up our nation of 346 million souls. Regardless of who wins this election, the next batch of elected officials will be better served if they hear, see, recognize, and respect us.

(*) Angelica Salas is CHIRLA’s Executive Director.

