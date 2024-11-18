More Health Coverage Options Available for Immigrants During Open Enrollment

Open enrollment for 2025 Affordable Care Act marketplace health coverage is underway, and the next several weeks are a critical opportunity for people with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and other immigration statuses who are eligible for an affordable plan to sign up for one. Nearly 1 in 5 immigrants who have a lawfully present status are uninsured.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimated that approximately 100,000 people with DACA and other immigration statuses will newly access comprehensive health insurance thanks to a new policy that changes who can purchase coverage in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces and the Basic Health Programs.

Although 94.1 percent of people with DACA work, 20 percent do not have health coverage, according to a 2023 survey by the Center for American Progress. Without insurance, the cost of health care is so high that many people who are immigrants feel forced to forgo medical care until their situation becomes too urgent to ignore. In 2023, 22 percent of immigrant adults said they skipped or postponed receiving medical care; 40 percent of those who skipped or postponed care said that their health worsened as a result.

That’s why having health insurance is vital for people to get the care they need and have the peace of mind that accessing health care will not result in financial ruin. Most people qualify for premium tax credits to lower the cost of ACA marketplace coverage; 4 in 5 people shopping at HealthCare.gov can find a plan for $10 or less per month. During this open enrollment season, people who are immigrants should check out their options on HealthCare.gov or their state marketplace.

All plans purchased through HealthCare.gov or state marketplaces provide comprehensive coverage and access to essential health benefits such as prescription drugs, hospitalizations, and mental health services. They also include free preventive care services, such as annual check-ups and immunizations. And people who enroll in a plan on HealthCare.gov are also guaranteed coverage with no exclusions of, or higher costs for, pre-existing conditions.

Coverage also reduces medical debt, lowers the risk of catastrophic health care costs, and improves financial well-being. And enrolling in marketplace coverage, including with financial help, will not count negatively against a person undergoing a public charge assessment.

Some may hesitate to sign up because the DACA program as a whole and the policy change that ended the bar on affordable health coverage for people with DACA faces legal challenges. But people with DACA should not let this deter them from enrolling; people with DACA do meet the immigration-related requirement for the ACA today and they should enroll now to gain the peace of mind that comes with health insurance coverage.

Free, local, and unbiased help is available in English and Spanish in every state. People can look up a local enrollment assister and schedule an appointment through the Get Covered Connector.

(*) Shelby T. Gonzales is the Vice President for Immigration Policy. She focuses primarily on leading the Center’s work related to access to public benefits and other supports for immigrants and their families. Gonzales also provides strategic direction related to implementation of effective outreach and program simplification strategies to promote enrollment and retention in benefit programs. She sits on the executive committee for the Protecting Immigrant Families coalition.

The texts published in this section are the authors’ sole responsibility, and La Opinión assumes no responsibility for them.