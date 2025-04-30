Trump’s First 100 Days: A Businessman’s Blueprint for America’s Comeback

As President Trump enters the first 100 days of his historic second term, it’s clear he is delivering exactly what voters demanded: strong leadership, bold action, and a businessman’s approach to fixing a nation that was drifting dangerously under Joe Biden.

When Trump retook office, America was struggling on many fronts — a sluggish economy, an overwhelmed border, and a growing sense of insecurity both at home and abroad. President Trump didn’t waste a single day. With the urgency of a seasoned dealmaker, he set about reversing course.

One of the many accomplishments has been restoring basic efficiency to our federal government. The creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is a perfect example of this. DOGE has already begun streamlining federal operations, cutting waste, and holding bureaucracies accountable — likely saving taxpayers billions and refocusing government on serving the people, not itself.

On border security, the results speak for themselves. Illegal crossings have plummeted to levels we haven’t seen in decades. By restoring policies that prioritize enforcement and finally holding cartels and smugglers accountable, Trump has brought order back to the southern border. The American people, many whom are Hispanics and immigrants, were impacted by illegal immigration (like el Tren de Aragua) — are safer today because of it.

Trump has also been willing to take tough stands on trade. His recent tariffs, announced on Liberty Day, signal a new chapter prioritizing American workers, national security, and production. While some economists predict short-term disruptions, the bigger picture is clear: Trump’s America First trade policies aim to build real, sustainable growth, not hollowing out our industries in favor of China and other foreign competitors. It’s a tough negotiation — exactly what you’d expect from a businessman who knows how to close a deal.

And let’s not forget: President Trump inherited an economically and morally adrift nation under Joe Biden. Inflation, weak borders, rising crime, and collapsing trust in institutions were the hallmarks of Biden’s America. Trump has been forced to move forward with his agenda and clean up the significant mess left behind. Despite the obstacles, he has reenergized a weary nation with optimism, strength, and resilience.

Is the work finished? Of course not. But in just 100 days, President Trump has proven that common-sense leadership — grounded in real-world experience, not academic theories — can still win in Washington. For conservatives who believe in freedom, opportunity, and in law and order, the first 100 days of Trump’s second term have been a promising start.

(*) Felix Lasarte is the founder of the government relations and law firm Lasarte Law, whose clients include current U.S. President Donald Trump.

