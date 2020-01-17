Emma Watson lucha por salvar al mundo con esta nueva iniciativa

La última iniciativa de Emma Watson como parte de su activismo social le ha llevado a unir fuerzas con el portal de venta de ropa de segunda mano thredUp para dar a conocer la última herramienta que se ha puesto a disposición de sus seguidores en la esfera virtual, bautizada como Fashion Footprint Calculator.
⚠️WARNING: Closets may be dirtier than they appear. ⚠️It’s fun. You'll learn a ton. You might want to take it twice. Our Fashion Footprint Quiz is here 👉More in our Story or click the #linkinbio to get to it. #fashionfootprint . . . . . #chooseused #secondhandfirst #textilewaste #sustainablelifestyle #sustainableliving #qotd
Aunque se ha presentado como una calculadora que permite descubrir el impacto del guardarropa de un individuo concreto en el medio ambiente, en realidad se trata de un sencillo formulario tipo test que, a partir de una serie de preguntas del estilo “¿cuántas prendas nuevas compras al año?”, “¿compras más en tiendas físicas o por internet?” o “¿cuántas veces al mes haces la colada?”, ayuda a determinar las emisiones de carbono asociadas a los hábitos de compra de cada persona mostrando el equivalente en vuelos en avión, las cantidades de CO2 que ha contribuido a generar y si superan o no las del consumidor medio.
#ad Our closets impact the planet and climate more than you might realize, which is why I am proud to partner with @thredUP to launch their new Fashion Footprint Calculator (link in bio!) They created an easy to use tool, and I’m so excited to help people discover the carbon impact of their wardrobes, and steps you can take to lighten your fashion footprint. They’ll tell you what your fashion footprint is equivalent to a number of flights, exactly how many pounds of CO2 it produces and how you fare compared to an average consumer. Small changes, such as thrifting instead of buying new, supporting sustainable brands, and air-drying your clothes, can make a HUGE difference. My friends at @goodonyou_app are also included in the directory at the end of the quiz, where you can get more info on the impact of your fashion choices. Also, if you don’t know @thredUP, they are one of my favourite online thrift stores. They make it incredibly easy to find any brand and style secondhand at up to 90% off est. retail, from high street brands to some of my favourite designers. I love their mission to inspire us to think secondhand first and create a more circular fashion future. (P.S. they are just shipping to U.S. and Canada currently, but the Calculator is available to everyone!) Find out your fashion footprint by clicking the link in my bio, or heading to thredup.com/quiz to make a difference for the planet! #fashionfootprint ❤️🌸👗
“Pequeños cambios como comprar ropa de segunda mano en lugar de nueva, apoyar marcas sostenibles o dejar que la ropa se seque al aire, puede marcar una diferencia enorme“, ha recordado la intérprete.
El interés de la antigua protagonista de ‘Harry Potter’ por arrojar luz sobre lo perjudicial que resulta en términos de contaminación y sostenibilidad ese fenómeno que se conoce como ‘moda rápida’ -asociado a las cadenas de tiendas con precios muy asequibles- le llevó a elegir cuidadosamente los atuendos que lució en 2017 de cara a sus apariciones públicas para promocionar ‘La Bella y la Bestia’.
Los diseñadores interesados en vestirla debían de responder a un cuestionario acerca de cómo se confeccionaban sus prendas, qué impacto directo tenía ese proceso sobre el medio ambiente y qué razón moral había para que Emma se las pusiera en la alfombra roja.