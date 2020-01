Descansen en paz: Identificadas las nueve víctimas que viajaban con Kobe Bryant en el helicóptero que colapsó

What a long dark and difficult day in LA💔…

Rest In Peace to all of the souls lost this morning:

Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Sarah and Payton Chester

Alyssa, Keri, and John Altobelli

Christina Mauser

God Bless them and their families and loved ones. 🙏🏽😞💔 pic.twitter.com/IV0nzzDirh

— Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) January 27, 2020