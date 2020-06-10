Editorial Guidelines

Editorial Guidelines, Quality Standards and Ethics at La

Opinión

La Opinión is part of Impremedia and as such it adheres to the Impremedia Ethics & Guidelines.

Through its journalistic tradition of more than 90 years, La Opinión has changed and will continue to evolve but our commitment to integrity and our support to the Hispanic population in the United States will never change. La Opinión is based in Los Angeles, California and was founded in 1926.

We believe we are part of the community and that we have an important mission of serving the interests of our audiences. In order to accomplish this mission, La Opinión adheres to the following best practices:

Impremedia Ethics & Guidelines

Advertising and Revenue

Impremedia owns editorial websites and engages with other businesses to create revenues, mainly through advertising sales and editorial sponsorships.But these efforts do not interfere with the integrity of our editorial teams or the content they create. No editorial content decision is affected by the relationship with those businesses.

All content that is created by an advertiser or on behalf of an advertiser will be clearly marked as “Sponsored Content” (“Contenido Patrocinado”, in Spanish).

Some of our editorial content contains affiliate links, which means we might receive a commission for purchases made via those links. The articles that contain affiliate links usually include a disclosure.

Please note that advertisements do not necessarily reflect the views of Impremedia or our editorial teams.

Conflicts of Interest and Disclosures

Impremedia’s newsrooms have complete editorial independence. Any member of the editorial team or contributors will not work on a story and/or publicly disclose conflicts of interest when necessary. These include investments in companies mentioned in a story, personal relationships with individuals mentioned in a story or strong political views that could compromise a fair and honest approach to the subject covered.

Corrections, Updates and Deletions

At Impremedia, we take great pride in the quality of our content. Our writers create original, accurate and engaging content. If you ever come across an article that you think needs to be improved or corrected, please reach out by emailing editorial@impremedia.com.

Our editorial team works to get every story accurate at the moment of publication. However, we are human and we make mistakes. If a correction is required, we will fix that story with the correct information. If the correction fundamentally changes the original story, we will include an explanation.

Sourcing

Impremedia gathers news and content from different sources. We never pay sources. Named sources are preferred to unnamed sources. Sometimes our sources do not want to be named for several reasons, such as fear of retaliation. If we consider that the source is necessary to tell that story, we will respect their wish and grant anonymity. We stand behind the credibility and reliability of such sources and we will make our best effort to confirm the veracity of the information they provide.

Opinions

Impremedia welcomes all inclinations excluding those advocating violence, insults, xenophobia, racism, homophobia, or any others that might harm personal dignity or privacy. Please note that Op-eds from guest writers do not necessarily reflect the views of Impremedia or our editorial teams.

Letters to the editor

Letters to the editor can be sent to redaccion@impremedia.com or to Letters to the Editor, La Opinión, 915 Wilshire Blvd #915, Los Angeles, CA 90017