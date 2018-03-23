Barnes & Noble Has Last-Minute Shoppers Covered with Amazing Gifts and Free Shipping on BN.com with Delivery Just in Time for the Holidays

From the
Most Unexpected Gifts of the Season for Creative Gift-Giving
to Incredible Deals for Readers of All Ages and Interests, Barnes &
Noble Has It All this Holiday
Free Shipping Available for Barnes & Noble Customers: Order on BN.com
through December 21 for Free Shipping and Delivery by December 24
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS), the nation’s largest
retail bookseller and a leading retailer of content, digital media and
educational products, today announced that it has all the best gifts for
last-minute shoppers this holiday. From incredible deals for readers
including fantastic offers on books like 30% off hardcover bestsellers
and $50 off any NOOK® by Samsung device, to the largest
selection of educational toys and games and the most unexpected gifts of
the season for creative gift-giving, Barnes & Noble has the perfect gift
for everyone on customers’ lists*.
Plus, to make it easy and convenient for customers to send gifts to
loved ones just in time for the holidays, customers can order an item on BN.com
until 11:59pm ET on December 21 and get free shipping with delivery
before Christmas**.
Best Gifts for Readers of All Ages and Interests
Barnes & Noble has the best books at amazing values for all the readers
customers are buying for this year. Fantastic offers on kids’ books
include 20% off stories every child should own like The Day
the Crayons Came Home by Drew
Daywalt and the Polar Express 30th Anniversary Edition by Chris
Van Allsburg, plus fantastic buy two get the third free offers on
Dr. Seuss books including The Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs and
Ham and Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, and the Who Was…?
biography series for kids including Who Is Malala Yousafzai?, Who
Is J. K. Rowling? and Who Was Walt Disney?. In addition, the
popular books How to Catch Santa by Jean
Reagan and Little Blue Truck’s Christmas by Alice
Schertle are available for the amazing value of only $7.99 through
December 25, while supplies last.
For adults, Barnes & Noble is offering hardcover bestsellers in stores
at 30% off for non-Members and 40% off for Members, including Rogue
Lawyer by John
Grisham, Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates by Brian
Kilmeade and The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime by Ree
Drummond, as well as 20% off eye-catching reads and conversation
starters, including gift books like Humans of New York – Stories by
Brandon
Stanton and National Geographic Rarely Seen. Plus, Barnes &
Noble is also offering great buy two get the third free offers on all DC
Comics™ & Marvel™ Graphic Novels including Batman
Vol. 7: Endgame by Scott
Snyder and Star Wars Vol. 1: Skywalker Strikes by Jason
Aaron, and on select paperback favorites to read & share including The
Devil in the White City by Erik
Larson, Leaving Time by Jodi
Picoult and So, Anyway… by John
Cleese.
Barnes & Noble is also offering amazing deals on NOOK devices,
including the best all-around NOOK deals of the season both
in stores and online. Customers can save $50 on any NOOK by Samsung
tablet through December 26, with the 7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab®
4 NOOK® starting at only $99.99. Plus, customers can also
save $30 on the NOOK GlowLight Plus™ through December 19,
bringing the price to an amazing $99.99. And, as always, customers will
receive a $5 credit to help them get started building their library as
they explore the expansive NOOK Store®.
To make NOOK an even greater value, there are also special content
offers available. All customers who purchase a new NOOK GlowLight Plus,
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 NOOK® or Samsung Galaxy Tab E NOOK®
will get to choose complimentary NOOK content including three books
from a selection of 20 great titles featuring favorites such as The
Gravedigger’s Daughter by Joyce Carol Oates, Think Big, Act
Bigger by Jeffrey Hayzlett and On A Night Like This by
Barbara Freethy, and three magazines from a selection of more than 25
popular publications such as Cosmopolitan, Esquire and Food
Network Magazine.
Plus, customers will receive up to 70% off holiday-favorite NOOK Books®
including Our First Christmas by Lisa Jackson and Mistletoe
Murder by Leslie Meier through December 21. Additionally, customers
can get 70% off on a broad selection of NOOK Book Bundles, perfect for
binge reading during the colder months, including titles like The
House of Cards Trilogy by Michael Dobbs and The Brides and Grooms
Boxset by Debbie Macomber. The NOOK Book Bundles offer runs until
December 24.
The
Most Unexpected Gifts of the Season for
Creative Gift-Giving
Barnes & Noble offers all the most unexpected gifts of the season,
creating an unrivaled collection of unique gifts for truly creative
gifting this holiday, including a variety of sturdy yet comfortable
tablet pillows for only $19.95 as the perfect add-on gift for every
tablet purchase.
Also available at incredible values are the Perfect Bake App-Controlled
Baking System, which makes baking easier and faster with perfect results
every time, for a special value of only $44.95, as well as the Toddy
Cold Brew Coffee System for a special value of only $34.95. Barnes &
Noble is also offering the AeroMist Ultrasonic 24-hour Diffusing Mister,
which adds style while promoting a healthy, fragrant environment, for a
great value of only $59.95.
Customers will also find Craft Beer and Cider Kits containing all of the
home brewing supplies needed to create craft beer or great tasting cider
for a special value of only $39.95, and so much more. Customers should
visit BN.com
or their local store for more details.
Barnes & Noble Announces Top Educational Toys &
Games for This Holiday Season
Barnes & Noble has all the top educational toys and games for the 2015
holiday season, making it the premiere destination for creative
gift-giving for the children and teens on everyone’s holiday list.
For Harry Potter enthusiasts, Barnes & Noble offers the Barnes &
Noble Exclusive Harry Potter, Hermione & Ron POP! 3 Pack; for Aspiring
Engineers, the Meccanoid G15 from Meccano; for Star Wars
Fanatics, the Star Wars Black Series FX Lightsaber; for Aspiring
Architects, the LEGO® Architecture Studio #21050; for Lionel
Train Enthusiasts, the Polar Express G Gauge Battery Operated
Train; for Celestial Explorers, the TK1 Telescope & Astronomy Kit from
Thames & Kosmos, and so much more including Barnsie, an exclusive,
classic, and charming Plush Teddy Bear. Customers should visit BN.com
or their local store for more information.
Give the Gift of Music This Year
Barnes & Noble has fantastic offers on its growing assortment of vinyl
perfect for music lovers of all ages. Exciting new releases include the
record-breaking new album by Adele, 25, as well as Coldplay’s Head
Full of Dreams.
The Beatles The Singles 7” Vinyl Box Set is a beautiful gift, now
at a special price of only $29.99. Available for a limited time, this
set contains four vinyl singles in their original artwork, a 21″ x 21″
poster of the Fab Four and a single hub for customers’ turntables.
Seasonal Coffees, Chocolates, Teas and Treats
from the Barnes & Noble Café
The Barnes & Noble Café has a wonderful assortment of gifts available in
stores only, perfect for that “hard-to-buy-for person” on customers’
lists, office get-togethers and, of course, all those traditional
gatherings and celebrations with families and friends. Among the great
holiday offerings are limited-time-only Starbucks® coffees,
including the Holiday Blend specially crafted for an elegant and smooth
taste. Also available are Starbucks Coffee Samplers with six individual
portion packs, Peppermint Hot Cocoa and Ceramic Mug Set, and Holiday
Coffee and Ceramic Mug set, all starting at $14.95.
The 2015 Godiva® Holiday Collection delivers the enchantment
and excitement that surrounds the holiday around the world. This
exciting selection of deliciously decadent and beautifully designed
treats includes new additions and familiar favorites that are sure to
surprise and delight everyone on your gift-giving list, and are
available starting at $6.50.
This holiday season we are also featuring Harney & Son’s Fine Teas,
Harry & David Moose Munch and cheesecakes from the Cheesecake Factory
Bakery® The Dream Factory® Desserts. Customers should visit their local
store to see everything the Café has to offer.
Instant Gifting: Still Time for Customers to
Get Gifts for Everyone on Their Lists Christmas Morning
Customers in need of a last-minute gift to put under the tree will love
Barnes & Noble’s array of options for last-minute holiday gifting:
-
eGift Cards
Last-minute shoppers can still have a gift
under the tree on Christmas day with a Barnes & Noble eGift Card.
Customers can send a gift instantly by visiting BN.com/giftcards
to purchase an eGift Card and have it sent to a friend or family
member via email. eGift Cards are redeemable in Barnes & Noble stores,
online at BN.com and on any NOOK device.
-
Instantly Gift an eBook or App
With NOOK Instant Gifting,
customers can easily purchase a NOOK Book or NOOK App™
online or in store and have it sent to a friend or family member
electronically via email for instant access. Customers can even add a
message and choose the exact date and time of delivery.
For more information on free holiday shipping and to find the perfect
gift, customers can visit their local Barnes & Noble store or go online
at BN.com.
*While supplies last.
**Terms and conditions and exclusions apply, see BN.com
for details.
