Barnes & Noble Has Last-Minute Shoppers Covered with Amazing Gifts and Free Shipping on BN.com with Delivery Just in Time for the Holidays

From the

Most Unexpected Gifts of the Season for Creative Gift-Giving

to Incredible Deals for Readers of All Ages and Interests, Barnes &

Noble Has It All this Holiday

Free Shipping Available for Barnes & Noble Customers: Order on BN.com

through December 21 for Free Shipping and Delivery by December 24

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS), the nation’s largest

retail bookseller and a leading retailer of content, digital media and

educational products, today announced that it has all the best gifts for

last-minute shoppers this holiday. From incredible deals for readers

including fantastic offers on books like 30% off hardcover bestsellers

and $50 off any NOOK® by Samsung device, to the largest

selection of educational toys and games and the most unexpected gifts of

the season for creative gift-giving, Barnes & Noble has the perfect gift

for everyone on customers’ lists*.

Plus, to make it easy and convenient for customers to send gifts to

loved ones just in time for the holidays, customers can order an item on BN.com

until 11:59pm ET on December 21 and get free shipping with delivery

before Christmas**.

Best Gifts for Readers of All Ages and Interests

Barnes & Noble has the best books at amazing values for all the readers

customers are buying for this year. Fantastic offers on kids’ books

include 20% off stories every child should own like The Day

the Crayons Came Home by Drew

Daywalt and the Polar Express 30th Anniversary Edition by Chris

Van Allsburg, plus fantastic buy two get the third free offers on

Dr. Seuss books including The Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs and

Ham and Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, and the Who Was…?

biography series for kids including Who Is Malala Yousafzai?, Who

Is J. K. Rowling? and Who Was Walt Disney?. In addition, the

popular books How to Catch Santa by Jean

Reagan and Little Blue Truck’s Christmas by Alice

Schertle are available for the amazing value of only $7.99 through

December 25, while supplies last.

For adults, Barnes & Noble is offering hardcover bestsellers in stores

at 30% off for non-Members and 40% off for Members, including Rogue

Lawyer by John

Grisham, Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates by Brian

Kilmeade and The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime by Ree

Drummond, as well as 20% off eye-catching reads and conversation

starters, including gift books like Humans of New York – Stories by

Brandon

Stanton and National Geographic Rarely Seen. Plus, Barnes &

Noble is also offering great buy two get the third free offers on all DC

Comics™ & Marvel™ Graphic Novels including Batman

Vol. 7: Endgame by Scott

Snyder and Star Wars Vol. 1: Skywalker Strikes by Jason

Aaron, and on select paperback favorites to read & share including The

Devil in the White City by Erik

Larson, Leaving Time by Jodi

Picoult and So, Anyway… by John

Cleese.

Barnes & Noble is also offering amazing deals on NOOK devices,

including the best all-around NOOK deals of the season both

in stores and online. Customers can save $50 on any NOOK by Samsung

tablet through December 26, with the 7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab®

4 NOOK® starting at only $99.99. Plus, customers can also

save $30 on the NOOK GlowLight Plus™ through December 19,

bringing the price to an amazing $99.99. And, as always, customers will

receive a $5 credit to help them get started building their library as

they explore the expansive NOOK Store®.

To make NOOK an even greater value, there are also special content

offers available. All customers who purchase a new NOOK GlowLight Plus,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 NOOK® or Samsung Galaxy Tab E NOOK®

will get to choose complimentary NOOK content including three books

from a selection of 20 great titles featuring favorites such as The

Gravedigger’s Daughter by Joyce Carol Oates, Think Big, Act

Bigger by Jeffrey Hayzlett and On A Night Like This by

Barbara Freethy, and three magazines from a selection of more than 25

popular publications such as Cosmopolitan, Esquire and Food

Network Magazine.

Plus, customers will receive up to 70% off holiday-favorite NOOK Books®

including Our First Christmas by Lisa Jackson and Mistletoe

Murder by Leslie Meier through December 21. Additionally, customers

can get 70% off on a broad selection of NOOK Book Bundles, perfect for

binge reading during the colder months, including titles like The

House of Cards Trilogy by Michael Dobbs and The Brides and Grooms

Boxset by Debbie Macomber. The NOOK Book Bundles offer runs until

December 24.

The

Most Unexpected Gifts of the Season for

Creative Gift-Giving

Barnes & Noble offers all the most unexpected gifts of the season,

creating an unrivaled collection of unique gifts for truly creative

gifting this holiday, including a variety of sturdy yet comfortable

tablet pillows for only $19.95 as the perfect add-on gift for every

tablet purchase.

Also available at incredible values are the Perfect Bake App-Controlled

Baking System, which makes baking easier and faster with perfect results

every time, for a special value of only $44.95, as well as the Toddy

Cold Brew Coffee System for a special value of only $34.95. Barnes &

Noble is also offering the AeroMist Ultrasonic 24-hour Diffusing Mister,

which adds style while promoting a healthy, fragrant environment, for a

great value of only $59.95.

Customers will also find Craft Beer and Cider Kits containing all of the

home brewing supplies needed to create craft beer or great tasting cider

for a special value of only $39.95, and so much more. Customers should

visit BN.com

or their local store for more details.

Barnes & Noble Announces Top Educational Toys &

Games for This Holiday Season

Barnes & Noble has all the top educational toys and games for the 2015

holiday season, making it the premiere destination for creative

gift-giving for the children and teens on everyone’s holiday list.

For Harry Potter enthusiasts, Barnes & Noble offers the Barnes &

Noble Exclusive Harry Potter, Hermione & Ron POP! 3 Pack; for Aspiring

Engineers, the Meccanoid G15 from Meccano; for Star Wars

Fanatics, the Star Wars Black Series FX Lightsaber; for Aspiring

Architects, the LEGO® Architecture Studio #21050; for Lionel

Train Enthusiasts, the Polar Express G Gauge Battery Operated

Train; for Celestial Explorers, the TK1 Telescope & Astronomy Kit from

Thames & Kosmos, and so much more including Barnsie, an exclusive,

classic, and charming Plush Teddy Bear. Customers should visit BN.com

or their local store for more information.

Give the Gift of Music This Year

Barnes & Noble has fantastic offers on its growing assortment of vinyl

perfect for music lovers of all ages. Exciting new releases include the

record-breaking new album by Adele, 25, as well as Coldplay’s Head

Full of Dreams.

The Beatles The Singles 7” Vinyl Box Set is a beautiful gift, now

at a special price of only $29.99. Available for a limited time, this

set contains four vinyl singles in their original artwork, a 21″ x 21″

poster of the Fab Four and a single hub for customers’ turntables.

Seasonal Coffees, Chocolates, Teas and Treats

from the Barnes & Noble Café

The Barnes & Noble Café has a wonderful assortment of gifts available in

stores only, perfect for that “hard-to-buy-for person” on customers’

lists, office get-togethers and, of course, all those traditional

gatherings and celebrations with families and friends. Among the great

holiday offerings are limited-time-only Starbucks® coffees,

including the Holiday Blend specially crafted for an elegant and smooth

taste. Also available are Starbucks Coffee Samplers with six individual

portion packs, Peppermint Hot Cocoa and Ceramic Mug Set, and Holiday

Coffee and Ceramic Mug set, all starting at $14.95.

The 2015 Godiva® Holiday Collection delivers the enchantment

and excitement that surrounds the holiday around the world. This

exciting selection of deliciously decadent and beautifully designed

treats includes new additions and familiar favorites that are sure to

surprise and delight everyone on your gift-giving list, and are

available starting at $6.50.

This holiday season we are also featuring Harney & Son’s Fine Teas,

Harry & David Moose Munch and cheesecakes from the Cheesecake Factory

Bakery® The Dream Factory® Desserts. Customers should visit their local

store to see everything the Café has to offer.

Instant Gifting: Still Time for Customers to

Get Gifts for Everyone on Their Lists Christmas Morning

Customers in need of a last-minute gift to put under the tree will love

Barnes & Noble’s array of options for last-minute holiday gifting:

eGift Cards

Last-minute shoppers can still have a gift

under the tree on Christmas day with a Barnes & Noble eGift Card.

Customers can send a gift instantly by visiting BN.com/giftcards

to purchase an eGift Card and have it sent to a friend or family

member via email. eGift Cards are redeemable in Barnes & Noble stores,

online at BN.com and on any NOOK device.

Instantly Gift an eBook or App

With NOOK Instant Gifting,

customers can easily purchase a NOOK Book or NOOK App™

online or in store and have it sent to a friend or family member

electronically via email for instant access. Customers can even add a

message and choose the exact date and time of delivery.

For more information on free holiday shipping and to find the perfect

gift, customers can visit their local Barnes & Noble store or go online

at BN.com.

*While supplies last.

**Terms and conditions and exclusions apply, see BN.com

for details.

About Barnes & Noble, Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) is a Fortune 500 company, the nation’s

largest retail bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital

media and educational products. The Company operates 647 Barnes & Noble

bookstores in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites,

BN.com (www.bn.com). The

Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK®

tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and

entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store

features more than 4 million digital books in the US (www.nook.com)

and UK (www.nook.co.uk),

plus periodicals, comics, apps, movies and TV shows, and offers the

ability to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through

Free NOOK Reading Apps™ available for Android™, iOS®

and Windows®.

General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting

the Company’s corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.

Barnes & Noble®, Barnes & Noble Booksellers®

and Barnes & Noble.com® are trademarks of Barnes & Noble,

Inc. or its affiliates. NOOK® and the NOOK logos are

trademarks of Nook Digital, LLC or its affiliates.

