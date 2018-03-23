Beauty Brands Names Caryn Lerner Chief Executive Officer

Lerner Brings Strategic Leadership and Proven Track Record of Growth

Lyn Kirby Remains Chairman of the Board

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beauty Brands, LLC announced today that it has named Caryn Lerner Chief

Executive Officer. Current Chairman and CEO, Lyn Kirby, will remain

Chairman of the Board.

Lerner has almost four decades of retail experience. Prior to joining

Beauty Brands, she was an Operating Partner at Palladin Capital Group,

LLC, where she sourced investment opportunities for the luxury, retail

and consumer product categories. Previously, Lerner served as President

and CEO of Holt Renfrew, LTD, and President and Chief Marketing Officer

of Escada, U.S.A.

“We are thrilled to have Caryn lead the Beauty Brands team going

forward,” said Hadley Mullin, a member of the Beauty Brands Board. “She

is an accomplished retail executive who is 100% dedicated to an

excellent customer experience. Caryn is also a proven leader with a

track record of turning that customer focus into significant top and

bottom line growth. Her strategic thinking and strong business acumen

will further strengthen the Beauty Brands platform.”

Lerner commented, “I am honored by the opportunity to be a part of such

an incredible and growing organization. Beauty Brands is in a very

strong position right now, with a loyal customer base, talented team,

and high-quality offering including a wide selection of beauty products

from famous brands to indie labels, together with highly attractive

salon and spa services. I look forward to leveraging those advantages to

bring the Company into its next phase of growth.”

Kirby said, “This management transition to a CEO resident in Kansas City

has been our ambition since the time of our initial investment in Beauty

Brands, and I am delighted that, in Caryn, we have found an experienced

CEO who can lead the Company through its growth phase.”

Mullin added, “Lyn has brought key leadership and vision to the Company

in its early phase, and we are very happy that she will continue in her

role as Chairman and a key investor in Beauty Brands.”

Caryn Lerner Biography

Caryn Lerner has almost forty years of retail experience, including as a

consultant and a company executive. Since 2013, she served as an

Operating Partner at Palladin Capital Group, LLC, where she sourced

investment opportunities for the luxury, retail and consumer product

categories. She was also responsible for the due diligence and company

assessment processes, including business strategy, financial reporting

and planning, management, operations, marketing, human resources, and

merchandising. Prior to Palladin Capital, she served as a Senior Retail

Advisor for Boston Consulting Group since 2012, providing retail luxury

brand opinion and expertise for strategic research and analysis

projects. Between 2011 and 2012, Lerner served as President and CEO of

Daffy’s. The first CEO outside of the founding family in the 50-year

history of the company, she reset the vision and strategy for the

company. From 2004 to 2010, she served as President and CEO of Holt

Renfrew, LTD, growing revenue significantly and establishing the company

as an employer of choice in the city of Toronto. Between 1998 and 2003,

Lerner was President and CMO of Escada, U.S.A., following two years as

the Division President of Escada Sport. In addition, Lerner previously

held positions with QVC Networks, Jones New York, Barney’s and

Bloomingdale’s. Lerner graduated from NYU with a B.F.A. in Theatre.

About Beauty Brands

Beauty Brands is your one-stop-shop for anything and everything beauty,

with a focus on quality and value. Beauty Brands offers thousands of

salon- and prestige-brand retail products with the convenience of a full

service spa and salon, all under one roof. Knowledgeable Associates and

Salon & Spa Professionals are always available to help each customer

find the tools and products they need to look and feel fabulous from

head to toe. Customers can also shop online for all their beauty needs

at beautybrands.com.

