Church’s® Opens Newest Southern Texas Restaurant

Iconic chicken brand unveils newest location in San Antonio

Chicken®, the brand famous for its hand-battered fried chicken,

honey butter biscuits and signature sides, has recently announced the

opening of its newest restaurant in San Antonio, Texas. With more than

60 restaurants within the San Antonio market, the new Church’s

restaurant is located at 12845 Potranco Road.

Sean Nooner, franchisee owner of the newest Church’s restaurant,

opened his first restaurant in December of 2011. Since then, Nooner has

opened two additional restaurants, including the newest location, in San

Antonio. Like other Church’s restaurants within the

market, the Potranco Road location will feature the new STAR Image

design. The new restaurant design provides a refreshed image for guests

to enjoy, while keeping true to the brand’s heritage.

“Church’s has long been synonymous with quality and value,” said

Nooner. “With the opening of the most recent San Antonio restaurant, we

look forward to expanding the brand’s reach within Texas and look

forward to serving our famous products to the guests within the

community.”

The San Antonio market is no stranger to the Church’s brand; in

fact, it is the birthplace of the popular chicken chain. First

established as Church’s Fried Chicken-To-Go in 1952, by founder George

W. Church Sr., the brand has expanded globally, now serving 25 countries

and global markets. The Church’s brand also enjoys a large

presence within the state of Texas, boasting more than 450 restaurants;

proving that everything is always bigger in Texas.

“Texas is a very important state for the Church’s brand,” said

Bill Schreiber, Vice President of Worldwide Business Development at Church’s

Chicken. “Through our freshly prepared home-style products and our

innovative STAR Image design, we are confident that our guests will

continue to trust us as their first choice for quality fried chicken and

biscuits for many years to come.

“Our guests are the reason why the Church’s brand has maintained

its popularity for such a long time,” added Nooner. “It is an honor to

work with such an established brand and to provide the people of San

Antonio products they can share with their whole family.”

About Church’s Chicken

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s

Chicken, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside

of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant

chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy

Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are

hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®,

sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked,

and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s Chicken

and Texas Chicken have more than 1,650 locations in 25 countries

and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For

more information, visit www.churchs.com.

Follow Church’s on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken

and Twitter at wwww.twitter.com/churchschicken.

