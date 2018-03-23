Church’s® Opens Newest Southern Texas Restaurant

Iconic chicken brand unveils newest location in San Antonio
ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Church’s
Chicken®, the brand famous for its hand-battered fried chicken,
honey butter biscuits and signature sides, has recently announced the
opening of its newest restaurant in San Antonio, Texas. With more than
60 restaurants within the San Antonio market, the new Church’s
restaurant is located at 12845 Potranco Road.
Sean Nooner, franchisee owner of the newest Church’s restaurant,
opened his first restaurant in December of 2011. Since then, Nooner has
opened two additional restaurants, including the newest location, in San
Antonio. Like other Church’s restaurants within the
market, the Potranco Road location will feature the new STAR Image
design. The new restaurant design provides a refreshed image for guests
to enjoy, while keeping true to the brand’s heritage.
“Church’s has long been synonymous with quality and value,” said
Nooner. “With the opening of the most recent San Antonio restaurant, we
look forward to expanding the brand’s reach within Texas and look
forward to serving our famous products to the guests within the
community.”
The San Antonio market is no stranger to the Church’s brand; in
fact, it is the birthplace of the popular chicken chain. First
established as Church’s Fried Chicken-To-Go in 1952, by founder George
W. Church Sr., the brand has expanded globally, now serving 25 countries
and global markets. The Church’s brand also enjoys a large
presence within the state of Texas, boasting more than 450 restaurants;
proving that everything is always bigger in Texas.
“Texas is a very important state for the Church’s brand,” said
Bill Schreiber, Vice President of Worldwide Business Development at Church’s
Chicken. “Through our freshly prepared home-style products and our
innovative STAR Image design, we are confident that our guests will
continue to trust us as their first choice for quality fried chicken and
biscuits for many years to come.
“Our guests are the reason why the Church’s brand has maintained
its popularity for such a long time,” added Nooner. “It is an honor to
work with such an established brand and to provide the people of San
Antonio products they can share with their whole family.”
About Church’s Chicken
Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s
Chicken, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside
of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant
chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy
Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are
hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®,
sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked,
and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s Chicken
and Texas Chicken have more than 1,650 locations in 25 countries
and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For
more information, visit www.churchs.com.
Follow Church’s on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken
and Twitter at wwww.twitter.com/churchschicken.
