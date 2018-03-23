Just in time for the holidays, the Have You Tried This Yet? program from P&G (NYSE:PG) is bringing bright ideas with innovative products for self, family and home to help ease your daily routine to enjoy more time with your family while meeting the needs of your holiday guests.

For most Hispanics, many holidays also involve travel, whether it’s back to Grandma’s house for Christmas dinner or to a Posada party with friends in another city, this season sometimes means more time on the road and less time to prepare for the celebrations. If you plan on spending a lot of time in the car or if you have a family road trip these holidays, plan ahead and bring everything you need for the trip.

Hispanic style expert Irma Martinez, spokesperson for the Have You Tried This Yet? program, recommends loading your car up the day before with luggage and gifts, that will save you time and keep you organized. Irma suggests the following holiday essentials:

Never leave the house without wearing a little bit of lipstick to look put together. Look your best for that holiday family party by wearing COVERGIRL Blast Flipstick, a double-ended lipstick that has a creamy shade on one side and a shimmer shade on the other.

If you are on food duty, be sure to add a welcome note of freshness to your vehicle and snap in a Febreze® Car Vent Clip. It will drive away odors and freshen your car for up to 30 days*.

Lastly, dont forget to take the camera for the photo opportunities. The holidays are great for family photos and will give you options for next years holiday card. With Duracell® Rechargeable Quick Charger (that powers up 2 AA in just 1 hour – Approx. 85% of full charge, when using Duracell 1700 mAh AA or 750), your camera will always be locked and loaded for those picture perfect moments!

In addition to ongoing advice from Irma, consumers can also visit the programs website (www.pgtryit.com) to discover interactive features including ratings and reviews, sign-up for coupons and samples and watch exciting product demonstration videos featuring program spokespeople, Vanessa Lachey and Irma Martinez. Consumers can also visit the programs website for ongoing Trend Trio updates including: beauty, family and home advice, product tips and innovative how-to videos to help ease the daily grind. Through these videos, consumers can experience firsthand, the innovation and quality that goes into some of the programs participating products including: Bounty® Basic, and Gillette® Fusion® among others.

For additional information on Have You Tried This Yet?, including the Trend Trio, visit www.pgtryit.com.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves approximately 4.6 billion people around the world with its brands. The Company has one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Pampers®, Tide®, Ariel®, Always®, Whisper®, Pantene®, Mach3®, Bounty®, Dawn®, Fairy®, Gain®, Charmin®, Downy®, Lenor®, Iams®, Crest®, Oral-B®, Duracell®, Olay®, Head & Shoulders®, Wella®, Gillette®, Braun®, Fusion®, Ace®, Febreze®, Ambi Pur®, SK-II®, and Vicks®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 75 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and in-depth information about P&G and its brands.

*on low, and under ambient conditions