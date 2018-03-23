IFA 2016: en route to the next top brand

IFA is growing once again – New exhibition spaces – Launch of IFA

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Consumerelectronics–The world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics and home

appliances, IFA, is again fully booked, and in 2016 again sees

encouraging growth in both visitor numbers and the exhibition area. With

the greatest variety of products to date – from TV, audio and smart

home, to smartphones, wearables, 3D printing, automotive, robotics,

telecommunications and IT, from electrical wholesale to small appliances

– the various trends covered by IFA offer an exciting range of

innovations, services and applications.

It can therefore be expected that IFA will give a significant boost to

international markets – not least because IFA is globally also the most

important show in terms of orders (last year saw more than 4.35 billion

euros in orders) and the main platform for trade and industry ahead of

the main selling season around Christmas. No other trade show worldwide

brings so many distributors, buyers, industry representatives and media

together from around the world at this ideal time of the year.

IFA Global Markets: new additional B2B marketplace

To make even more advanced technology and new products accessible to

visitors, IFA will for the first time open a new additional area outside

the ExpoCenter City exhibition grounds: STATION Berlin 2016. IFA Global

Markets is aimed exclusively at professional visitors and in particular

provides a central trading platform for buyers and dealers, bringing

together suppliers, component manufacturers, OEMs and ODMs with

potential customers and partners in the CE and Home Appliances industry.

Over 300 exhibitors, including from China, Denmark, Germany, France,

Japan, Korea, Austria, Poland, Slovenia, Taiwan and Turkey, will present

their latest product highlights and services at the 10,000sqm exhibition

space, including LG Electronics and Zerotech, a leading drone

manufacturer.

To make it as straightforward as possible for visitors to get to and

stay at the event, IFA – as part of IFA Global Markets – will offer

shuttle services on various routes, as well as a free brunch from 10am –

2pm. IFA shuttle buses depart from the exhibition grounds (Halls 26 and

6.2), from Tegel Airport, and from selected hotels in Berlin.

The IFA “trade visitor” ticket gives access to IFA Global Markets, which

opens from 4 – 6 September from 10am – 6pm and on September 7 from 10am

– 4pm. Trade visitors who only wish to attend IFA Global Markets can

register free of charge, either in advance online or on site.

Dr. Christian Göke, CEO of Messe Berlin: “The growing number of

innovations and products at IFA has prompted us to create additional

exhibition space outside the ExpoCenter City this year – IFA 2016 will

be the biggest ever.”

Jens Heithecker, IFA Director: “The full range of the digital world

comes together in Berlin. The event is unique in terms of scale and

quality. IFA is therefore the world’s largest international trade show.”

Smart Home: a new exhibition trend area

More than 40 exhibitors from 15 countries will present their

latest products, services and solutions for the smart home in the new

3,000sqm exhibition area of Hall 6.2. In addition, the smart home will

be represented and visible at the booths of some 150 partners, including

all the important global brands and major exhibitors.

IFA+ Summit: it’s all about the future

With the slogan “Exploring the Digital Society”, experts will reveal the

latest developments in artificial intelligence, robots, virtual reality,

and autonomous vehicles at the IFA+ Summit (5 and 6

September) – in other words, the smart, intelligently networked world of

today and tomorrow.

This year’s IFA+ Summit opens at the CityCube Berlin at 11am on 5

September. The opening is presented by Axelle Lemaire, Minister

of State for Digital Affairs, France.

The market in Germany in the first half-year

The consumer electronics sector closed the first half of 2016 with a

decline of 2.3 percent, and a significantly improved result over the

first quarter (-6.6%). In consumer electronics, the period from January

to June 2016 saw significantly increased sales in the TV product area.

The increase of 4.1 percent (to 1.9 billion euros or 3.3 million units)

is attributed to significant buying impulses associated with the UEFA

Euro 2016 football championship.

Positive results have been seen for large and small electrical

appliances. Large electrical appliances saw an increase of 3.7 percent

in the first half, while small electrical appliances enjoyed sales

growth of 3.8 percent. “The IFA will give a boost to national and

international markets. For 2016 overall, we expect stable earnings at

the previous year’s level for consumer electronics products. With regard

to home appliances, the IFA will continue to support the positive trend

in large and small electrical appliances,” says Hans-Joachim Kamp,

Chairman of IFA organiser gfu Consumer & Home Electronics GmbH.

“Pioneering, exciting trends, developments and innovations have always

been under the spotlight at the IFA. The event remains the pioneer in

successful business developments, with a convincing line-up of

products”, added Kamp.

IFA TecWatch

More than 70 start-ups and 100 companies, research institutions,

universities and associations will reveal the future direction of

technology at IFA 2016. In the 3,000sqm Exhibition Hall 11.1, IFA

TecWatch, the “idea exchange” for tomorrow’s markets, will present

innovations and the latest product solutions from all areas of consumer

and home electronics. The TecWatch Forum at the centre of the hall will

enrich the exhibition with a supporting programme of fascinating

lectures, panel discussions and presentations.

Young entrepreneurs have a firm place in the IFA TecWatch Hall. For the

third time, the Bundesverband German Startups e.V. is in close

cooperation with the IFA organisers to present five exciting theme days,

the so-called “Start-up Days”. Each of the five Start-up Days will

feature a group of young entrepreneurs presenting their product ideas.

In addition, the founders will present their technology and marketing

concepts on the stage at the TecWatch Forum each afternoon. For more

information, please visit www.ifa-startupdays.de.

Careers day for young women – Girls’ Day

How can we get young people, especially young women, enthusiastic about

technical professions? A joint initiative of three associations – VDE,

ZVEI ZVEH – will offer concrete answers on 6 September, “Girls’ Day”,

with live talks, hands-on activities and field reports from young people

in training.

IFA keynotes

The IFA 2016 is all about the smart kitchen, connected cars, virtual

reality and IoT. Leading global personalities from consumer electronics,

home appliances and related industries – all key drivers of the digital

evolution/revolution – will communicate their personal visions for

digitisation at the 2016 IFA Keynotes.

2 September 10:30am Dr. Karsten Ottenberg, CEO BSH Hausgeräte GmbH “Consumer Experience in the Connected Kitchen“ 4:00pm Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board Daimler AG & Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars “The ultimate mobile device: The car as a “Quality Time Machine” 3 September 1:00pm Mark Papermaster, Technical Head AMD “Race to Reality – the next billion-person market opportunity” 4:00pm Harriet Green, General Manager, IBM Watson IoT, Commerce and Education “Outthink disruption: innovation in the era of a cognitive internet

of things”

Industry trends

Ahead of the most important selling season of the year, the IFA

traditionally gives a comprehensive overview of innovations and firsts.

It shows the trends and highlights that will be commercially available

in the coming months: televisions that display fascinating HDR images,

UHD movies on the latest Blu-Ray discs, 3D sound and unlimited music

offerings from streaming portals. Virtual reality goggles and cameras,

and super-fast 3D scanners and printers represent new growth markets.

Smart networking promises safety, comfort, time saving and energy

efficiency. Sensors for sports and leisure, as well as household and

small appliances for vitamin-dense, gentle food preparation support

fitness and health. Further trends include energy efficiency and

resource conservation, ease of use, time saving and, of course,

excellent design.

IFA Sommergarten concerts

1 September 2016 Die Fantastischen Vier Tickets: €42 incl. IFA day ticket (valid for 2/9/2016) 2 + 3 September 2016 Die Neuen DeutschPoeten Friday, 2 September 2016 Sido, Wanda, and other DeutschPoeten Samstag, 3. September 2016 Fettes Brot, Bosse, Joris, Namika, Chefket, and more Two-day festival ticket €69 plus fees. The ticket is also valid as an IFA day ticket on 2 or 3 September. 4 September 2016 Rea Garvey Get Loud Open Air Tour 2016 presented by Antenne Brandenburg Support: Max Giesinger, Johannes Oerding Tickets: € 38 incl. IFA day ticket (2 – 4/9/2016) 6 September 2016 OTTO Waalkes Family party with radioBerlin 88.8

ISTAF with jubilee: ISTAF + IFA weekend combi ticket

The International Stadium Festival (ISTAF) is one of the biggest

athletics meeting in the world, and in 2016 celebrates its 75th year.

The event expects to attract more than 55,000 spectators. The combined

ISTAF + IFA ticket costs just € 19, so technology and sports fans can

enjoy both the latest technology highlights at the show and the recently

crowned winners and German medallists from the Olympic Games in Brazil

live at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on IFA Saturday, 3 September. For

the first time since 1970, the ISTAF will be held on a Saturday and

illuminated by floodlights. The ISTAF press conference will be held at

the Marshall House on 2 September, as part of the IFA.

IFA is the world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics and home

appliances. It takes place from 2 to 7 September 2016 at the Berlin

Exhibition Grounds (ExpoCenter City). In addition, IFA Global Markets

will for the first time extend the exhibition and information offering

for trade visitors and experts at the Station Berlin, from 4 – 7

September 2016.

