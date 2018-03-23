IFA 2016: en route to the next top brand

IFA is growing once again – New exhibition spaces – Launch of IFA
Global Markets – High demand for IFA concert tickets – A joint IFA and
ISTAF weekend – Researchers, start-ups, robots and virtual reality at
IFA TecWatch
BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Consumerelectronics–The world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics and home
appliances, IFA, is again fully booked, and in 2016 again sees
encouraging growth in both visitor numbers and the exhibition area. With
the greatest variety of products to date – from TV, audio and smart
home, to smartphones, wearables, 3D printing, automotive, robotics,
telecommunications and IT, from electrical wholesale to small appliances
– the various trends covered by IFA offer an exciting range of
innovations, services and applications.
It can therefore be expected that IFA will give a significant boost to
international markets – not least because IFA is globally also the most
important show in terms of orders (last year saw more than 4.35 billion
euros in orders) and the main platform for trade and industry ahead of
the main selling season around Christmas. No other trade show worldwide
brings so many distributors, buyers, industry representatives and media
together from around the world at this ideal time of the year.
IFA Global Markets: new additional B2B marketplace
To make even more advanced technology and new products accessible to
visitors, IFA will for the first time open a new additional area outside
the ExpoCenter City exhibition grounds: STATION Berlin 2016. IFA Global
Markets is aimed exclusively at professional visitors and in particular
provides a central trading platform for buyers and dealers, bringing
together suppliers, component manufacturers, OEMs and ODMs with
potential customers and partners in the CE and Home Appliances industry.
Over 300 exhibitors, including from China, Denmark, Germany, France,
Japan, Korea, Austria, Poland, Slovenia, Taiwan and Turkey, will present
their latest product highlights and services at the 10,000sqm exhibition
space, including LG Electronics and Zerotech, a leading drone
manufacturer.
To make it as straightforward as possible for visitors to get to and
stay at the event, IFA – as part of IFA Global Markets – will offer
shuttle services on various routes, as well as a free brunch from 10am –
2pm. IFA shuttle buses depart from the exhibition grounds (Halls 26 and
6.2), from Tegel Airport, and from selected hotels in Berlin.
The IFA “trade visitor” ticket gives access to IFA Global Markets, which
opens from 4 – 6 September from 10am – 6pm and on September 7 from 10am
– 4pm. Trade visitors who only wish to attend IFA Global Markets can
register free of charge, either in advance online or on site.
Dr. Christian Göke, CEO of Messe Berlin: “The growing number of
innovations and products at IFA has prompted us to create additional
exhibition space outside the ExpoCenter City this year – IFA 2016 will
be the biggest ever.”
Jens Heithecker, IFA Director: “The full range of the digital world
comes together in Berlin. The event is unique in terms of scale and
quality. IFA is therefore the world’s largest international trade show.”
Smart Home: a new exhibition trend area
More than 40 exhibitors from 15 countries will present their
latest products, services and solutions for the smart home in the new
3,000sqm exhibition area of Hall 6.2. In addition, the smart home will
be represented and visible at the booths of some 150 partners, including
all the important global brands and major exhibitors.
IFA+ Summit: it’s all about the future
With the slogan “Exploring the Digital Society”, experts will reveal the
latest developments in artificial intelligence, robots, virtual reality,
and autonomous vehicles at the IFA+ Summit (5 and 6
September) – in other words, the smart, intelligently networked world of
today and tomorrow.
This year’s IFA+ Summit opens at the CityCube Berlin at 11am on 5
September. The opening is presented by Axelle Lemaire, Minister
of State for Digital Affairs, France.
The market in Germany in the first half-year
The consumer electronics sector closed the first half of 2016 with a
decline of 2.3 percent, and a significantly improved result over the
first quarter (-6.6%). In consumer electronics, the period from January
to June 2016 saw significantly increased sales in the TV product area.
The increase of 4.1 percent (to 1.9 billion euros or 3.3 million units)
is attributed to significant buying impulses associated with the UEFA
Euro 2016 football championship.
Positive results have been seen for large and small electrical
appliances. Large electrical appliances saw an increase of 3.7 percent
in the first half, while small electrical appliances enjoyed sales
growth of 3.8 percent. “The IFA will give a boost to national and
international markets. For 2016 overall, we expect stable earnings at
the previous year’s level for consumer electronics products. With regard
to home appliances, the IFA will continue to support the positive trend
in large and small electrical appliances,” says Hans-Joachim Kamp,
Chairman of IFA organiser gfu Consumer & Home Electronics GmbH.
“Pioneering, exciting trends, developments and innovations have always
been under the spotlight at the IFA. The event remains the pioneer in
successful business developments, with a convincing line-up of
products”, added Kamp.
IFA TecWatch
More than 70 start-ups and 100 companies, research institutions,
universities and associations will reveal the future direction of
technology at IFA 2016. In the 3,000sqm Exhibition Hall 11.1, IFA
TecWatch, the “idea exchange” for tomorrow’s markets, will present
innovations and the latest product solutions from all areas of consumer
and home electronics. The TecWatch Forum at the centre of the hall will
enrich the exhibition with a supporting programme of fascinating
lectures, panel discussions and presentations.
Young entrepreneurs have a firm place in the IFA TecWatch Hall. For the
third time, the Bundesverband German Startups e.V. is in close
cooperation with the IFA organisers to present five exciting theme days,
the so-called “Start-up Days”. Each of the five Start-up Days will
feature a group of young entrepreneurs presenting their product ideas.
In addition, the founders will present their technology and marketing
concepts on the stage at the TecWatch Forum each afternoon. For more
information, please visit www.ifa-startupdays.de.
Careers day for young women – Girls’ Day
How can we get young people, especially young women, enthusiastic about
technical professions? A joint initiative of three associations – VDE,
ZVEI ZVEH – will offer concrete answers on 6 September, “Girls’ Day”,
with live talks, hands-on activities and field reports from young people
in training.
IFA keynotes
The IFA 2016 is all about the smart kitchen, connected cars, virtual
reality and IoT. Leading global personalities from consumer electronics,
home appliances and related industries – all key drivers of the digital
evolution/revolution – will communicate their personal visions for
digitisation at the 2016 IFA Keynotes.
|
2 September
|10:30am
|Dr. Karsten Ottenberg, CEO BSH Hausgeräte GmbH
|“Consumer Experience in the Connected Kitchen“
|4:00pm
|Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board
|Daimler AG & Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars
|“The ultimate mobile device: The car as a “Quality Time Machine”
|
3 September
|1:00pm
|Mark Papermaster, Technical Head AMD
|“Race to Reality – the next billion-person market opportunity”
|4:00pm
|Harriet Green, General Manager, IBM Watson IoT,
|Commerce and Education
|
“Outthink disruption: innovation in the era of a cognitive internet
of things”
Industry trends
Ahead of the most important selling season of the year, the IFA
traditionally gives a comprehensive overview of innovations and firsts.
It shows the trends and highlights that will be commercially available
in the coming months: televisions that display fascinating HDR images,
UHD movies on the latest Blu-Ray discs, 3D sound and unlimited music
offerings from streaming portals. Virtual reality goggles and cameras,
and super-fast 3D scanners and printers represent new growth markets.
Smart networking promises safety, comfort, time saving and energy
efficiency. Sensors for sports and leisure, as well as household and
small appliances for vitamin-dense, gentle food preparation support
fitness and health. Further trends include energy efficiency and
resource conservation, ease of use, time saving and, of course,
excellent design.
IFA Sommergarten concerts
|1 September 2016
|
Die Fantastischen Vier
|Tickets: €42 incl. IFA day ticket (valid for 2/9/2016)
|2 + 3 September 2016
|
Die Neuen DeutschPoeten
|Friday, 2 September 2016
|
Sido, Wanda, and other DeutschPoeten
|Samstag, 3. September 2016
|Fettes Brot, Bosse, Joris, Namika, Chefket, and more
|Two-day festival ticket €69 plus fees.
|The ticket is also valid as an IFA day ticket on 2 or 3 September.
|4 September 2016
|Rea Garvey Get Loud Open Air Tour 2016
|presented by Antenne Brandenburg
|Support: Max Giesinger, Johannes Oerding
|Tickets: € 38 incl. IFA day ticket (2 – 4/9/2016)
|6 September 2016
|OTTO Waalkes
|Family party with radioBerlin 88.8
ISTAF with jubilee: ISTAF + IFA weekend combi ticket
The International Stadium Festival (ISTAF) is one of the biggest
athletics meeting in the world, and in 2016 celebrates its 75th year.
The event expects to attract more than 55,000 spectators. The combined
ISTAF + IFA ticket costs just € 19, so technology and sports fans can
enjoy both the latest technology highlights at the show and the recently
crowned winners and German medallists from the Olympic Games in Brazil
live at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on IFA Saturday, 3 September. For
the first time since 1970, the ISTAF will be held on a Saturday and
illuminated by floodlights. The ISTAF press conference will be held at
the Marshall House on 2 September, as part of the IFA.
IFA is the world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics and home
appliances. It takes place from 2 to 7 September 2016 at the Berlin
Exhibition Grounds (ExpoCenter City). In addition, IFA Global Markets
will for the first time extend the exhibition and information offering
for trade visitors and experts at the Station Berlin, from 4 – 7
September 2016.
If you do not wish to receive future press releases from the IFA, please
send an e-mail to: ifa-Redaktion@messe-berlin.de.
Contacts
Press contact:
gfu
Press & Public Relations
Roland
M. Stehle
Tel.: +49 911 3777900
stehle@gfu.de
or
Messe
Berlin GmbH
Emanuel Höger
Company Group Head
Press &
Public Relations
or
IFA
Nicole von der Ropp
Press
Officer
Tel.: +49 30 3038-2217
vonderropp@messe-berlin.de