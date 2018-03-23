JQH Promotes Dena Soden to Corporate Director of Strategic Accounts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–John
Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts (JQH) today announced Dena Soden has
been promoted to corporate director of strategic accounts. An 18-year
JQH veteran, Soden will be responsible for driving leads for the
company’s national hotel portfolio from within all market segments,
including SMERF, association, among others. Soden will report to Phill
Burgess, JQH’s vice president of sales and revenue optimization.
Springfield, Mo.-based JQH is a leading private, independent owner and
manager of hotels in the United States, including operating more than 1
million square feet of superb meeting space.
“Dena is a natural at lead generation and team collaboration,” Burgess
said. “While working at the property level for JQH, she regularly
generated hotel leads, including for the JQH network as a part of the
incentive-based Hammons Exchange of Leads Program (H.E.L.P.). Under her
new corporate responsibilities, she can concentrate on strategic
accounts full time and effectively impact performance of JQH’s national
hotel portfolio.”
Soden brings 26 years in the hospitality industry to her new role as
JQH’s corporate director of strategic accounts. Prior, she served as
director of sales at the Capitol Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in
Topeka, Kan. Her career also includes director of sales positions at the
DoubleTree by Hilton in Kansas City—Overland Park in Kansas and at the
Ramada Inn in Topeka. She is active in industry and community
organizations, including the Kansas Society of Association Executives,
Religious Conference Management Association, Washburn University Ichabod
Scholarship Fund Board, and Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce Diplomat
Committee. Soden is recipient of the JQH Chairman’s Award for Director
of sales of the Year and the JQH Sales Team of the Year Award. She was
honored with the Sales & Marketing Executive of the Year Award from the
Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka.
“I’m pleased to be able to expand my sales and marketing role at JQH and
to continue contributing to the success of a company that has come to
feel like family to me,” Soden said. “I look forward to collaborating
with JQH teams nationwide.”
About John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts
Springfield, Mo.-based John
Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts (JQH) is a leading private,
independent owner and manager of hotels in the United States,
representing brands such as: Marriott, Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton,
Sheraton, IHG, Chateau on the Lake Resort / Spa & Convention Center, and
Plaza Hotels Collection. With a portfolio of 35 hotels representing
approximately 8,500 guest rooms/suites in 16 states, JQH’s properties
are dominant in their markets. Founded on the extraordinary vision of
John Q. Hammons and built on his continued legacy of excellence spanning
more than 50 years, JQH has become one of the most recognized and
award-winning companies in the hospitality industry. Built to be the
best, JQH continues to set the standard in hospitality management and
hotel development. Go to www.jqhhotels.com
for more information, or connect with JQH on Facebook,
Twitter
or LinkedIn.
Contacts
JQH
Phill Burgess, 417-873-3591
phill.burgess@jqh.com
or
WiseHive
Public Relations LLC for JQH
Sheri D. Smith, 214-454-3969
sheri.smith@wisehivepr.com