JQH Promotes Dena Soden to Corporate Director of Strategic Accounts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–John

Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts (JQH) today announced Dena Soden has

been promoted to corporate director of strategic accounts. An 18-year

JQH veteran, Soden will be responsible for driving leads for the

company’s national hotel portfolio from within all market segments,

including SMERF, association, among others. Soden will report to Phill

Burgess, JQH’s vice president of sales and revenue optimization.

Springfield, Mo.-based JQH is a leading private, independent owner and

manager of hotels in the United States, including operating more than 1

million square feet of superb meeting space.





“Dena is a natural at lead generation and team collaboration,” Burgess

said. “While working at the property level for JQH, she regularly

generated hotel leads, including for the JQH network as a part of the

incentive-based Hammons Exchange of Leads Program (H.E.L.P.). Under her

new corporate responsibilities, she can concentrate on strategic

accounts full time and effectively impact performance of JQH’s national

hotel portfolio.”

Soden brings 26 years in the hospitality industry to her new role as

JQH’s corporate director of strategic accounts. Prior, she served as

director of sales at the Capitol Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in

Topeka, Kan. Her career also includes director of sales positions at the

DoubleTree by Hilton in Kansas City—Overland Park in Kansas and at the

Ramada Inn in Topeka. She is active in industry and community

organizations, including the Kansas Society of Association Executives,

Religious Conference Management Association, Washburn University Ichabod

Scholarship Fund Board, and Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce Diplomat

Committee. Soden is recipient of the JQH Chairman’s Award for Director

of sales of the Year and the JQH Sales Team of the Year Award. She was

honored with the Sales & Marketing Executive of the Year Award from the

Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka.

“I’m pleased to be able to expand my sales and marketing role at JQH and

to continue contributing to the success of a company that has come to

feel like family to me,” Soden said. “I look forward to collaborating

with JQH teams nationwide.”

About John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts

Springfield, Mo.-based John

Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts (JQH) is a leading private,

independent owner and manager of hotels in the United States,

representing brands such as: Marriott, Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton,

Sheraton, IHG, Chateau on the Lake Resort / Spa & Convention Center, and

Plaza Hotels Collection. With a portfolio of 35 hotels representing

approximately 8,500 guest rooms/suites in 16 states, JQH’s properties

are dominant in their markets. Founded on the extraordinary vision of

John Q. Hammons and built on his continued legacy of excellence spanning

more than 50 years, JQH has become one of the most recognized and

award-winning companies in the hospitality industry. Built to be the

best, JQH continues to set the standard in hospitality management and

hotel development. Go to www.jqhhotels.com

for more information, or connect with JQH on Facebook,

Twitter

or LinkedIn.

