KB Home Celebrates Grand Opening of Villas at Star Ranch in Hutto

With homes priced from the low-$200,000s, builder’s new Austin-area

community features golf course lots and master-planned amenities near

regional attractions

HUTTO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the nation’s largest and most recognized

homebuilders, today announced the grand opening of Villas

at Star Ranch in Hutto, a commuter-friendly community offering

attractively-priced homes and golf course homesites within a premier

master plan.

Well-located near the major transportation corridors of State Highways

45, 79 and 130, Villas at Star Ranch provides excellent access to

downtown Austin and area employers such as Apple, Dell, Samsung and

more. The community is also close to shopping at La Frontera Square and

Stone Hill Town Center, which feature dozens of popular retailers, and

convenient to dining and entertainment destinations throughout the

Austin area.

Homeowners at Villas at Star Ranch can enjoy the community’s exclusive

onsite amenities, including a private park and pool, as well as golfing

at the adjacent Star Ranch golf course. Family fun is also just minutes

away at Old Settlers Park and the Dell Diamond in nearby Round Rock. The

community is served by the Hutto Independent School District.

The one- and two-story floor plans available at Villas at Star Ranch

range in size from 1,340 to 2,708 square feet and can be built with up

to six bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, with some homesites

featuring golf course frontage. Once completed, Villas at Star Ranch

will be home to 136 residences.

All KB homes, including those at Villas at Star Ranch in Hutto, are

designed to be highly energy and water efficient, and have the potential

to save homeowners money on their utility costs when compared to a

typical new or resale home.

Villas at Star Ranch’s sales center is now open at 310 Danish near the

intersection of SH-130 and Gattis School Road in Hutto, TX. For more

information, visit www.kbhome.com

or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the

United States and an industry leader in sustainability, building

innovative and highly energy- and water-efficient new homes. Founded in

1957 and the first NYSE-listed homebuilder (ticker symbol: KBH), the

company has built nearly 600,000 homes for families from coast to coast.

Distinguished by its personalized homebuilding approach, KB Home lets

each buyer choose their lot location, floor plan, décor choices, design

features and other special touches that matter most to them. To learn

more about KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES, visit www.kbhome.com

or connect on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

Contacts

KB Home

Cathy Teague, 210-415-6670

cteague@kbhome.com