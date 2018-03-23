KB Home Celebrates Grand Opening of Villas at Star Ranch in Hutto

With homes priced from the low-$200,000s, builder’s new Austin-area
community features golf course lots and master-planned amenities near
regional attractions
HUTTO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the nation’s largest and most recognized
homebuilders, today announced the grand opening of Villas
at Star Ranch in Hutto, a commuter-friendly community offering
attractively-priced homes and golf course homesites within a premier
master plan.
Well-located near the major transportation corridors of State Highways
45, 79 and 130, Villas at Star Ranch provides excellent access to
downtown Austin and area employers such as Apple, Dell, Samsung and
more. The community is also close to shopping at La Frontera Square and
Stone Hill Town Center, which feature dozens of popular retailers, and
convenient to dining and entertainment destinations throughout the
Austin area.
Homeowners at Villas at Star Ranch can enjoy the community’s exclusive
onsite amenities, including a private park and pool, as well as golfing
at the adjacent Star Ranch golf course. Family fun is also just minutes
away at Old Settlers Park and the Dell Diamond in nearby Round Rock. The
community is served by the Hutto Independent School District.
The one- and two-story floor plans available at Villas at Star Ranch
range in size from 1,340 to 2,708 square feet and can be built with up
to six bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, with some homesites
featuring golf course frontage. Once completed, Villas at Star Ranch
will be home to 136 residences.
All KB homes, including those at Villas at Star Ranch in Hutto, are
designed to be highly energy and water efficient, and have the potential
to save homeowners money on their utility costs when compared to a
typical new or resale home.
Villas at Star Ranch’s sales center is now open at 310 Danish near the
intersection of SH-130 and Gattis School Road in Hutto, TX. For more
information, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the
United States and an industry leader in sustainability, building
innovative and highly energy- and water-efficient new homes. Founded in
1957 and the first NYSE-listed homebuilder (ticker symbol: KBH), the
company has built nearly 600,000 homes for families from coast to coast.
Distinguished by its personalized homebuilding approach, KB Home lets
each buyer choose their lot location, floor plan, décor choices, design
features and other special touches that matter most to them. To learn
more about KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES, visit www.kbhome.com
or connect on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.
Contacts
KB Home
Cathy Teague, 210-415-6670
cteague@kbhome.com