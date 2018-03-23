Kodak Alaris: 11.8 Billion Photos Lost by UK Smartphone Users

Study reveals one in 10 people aren’t taking steps to protect memories

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–More than a third (35%) of people in Britain have lost photos from their

smartphone, according to a study1 released today by imaging

company, Kodak

Alaris. People in the UK store an average of 651 photos on their

mobile phones meaning that a potential 11.8 billion2 photos

are lost in the ether. Yet they continue to fail to take the necessary

steps that could protect their valuable memories.

The study marks the launch of the free, all-in-one KODAK

MOMENTS App, which enables people to capture and preserve life’s

special moments. People can use the app to capture and edit pictures,

before sharing on social media or immediately ordering prints for home

delivery or collection from a store. In addition to simple prints, they

can also create greeting cards, collages, photo books and more, all from

a single app on ANDROID or iOS devices, when connected to a KODAK

Picture Kiosk.

One in 10 (13%) people don’t take any steps to protect their photos,

whether printing, backing-up on a PC or posting to social media. Whilst

78 per cent would print photos taken on a smartphone to put on display,

they are deterred from doing so, either due to a perception that photos

taken on mobile devices aren’t good enough quality (31%), are difficult

to get from a mobile to a printer (15%) or because they simply don’t

know how to print from a mobile phone (19%).

Lee Palmer, Vice President of Kodak Alaris Imaging division, EAMER,

said: “11.8 billion photos is a significant number and over a quarter of

people were ‘devastated’ to lose their pictures. Considering we live in

a digital world and are likely to have experienced some form of digital

loss, be it a document, email or something as valued as photos, it’s

surprising that so many people aren’t doing more to prevent themselves

from having to deal with the frustration this causes. With the new KODAK

MOMENTS App, there’s a solution.”

Gadget Girl presenter Nikki Moore, commented: “As someone that takes a

lot of pictures, particularly of my children, I can totally relate to

feeling devastated at losing photos. Kodak Alaris’ study highlights the

need for people to take measures against losing their content, as you

don’t realise quite how much it’ll impact you until it happens, and by

then it’s too late. I’m a real advocate of printing my photos as then

they are not only safe, but available for everyone to enjoy. The KODAK

MOMENTS App makes this really easy to do.”

The app’s intuitive design and easy navigation make printing anything

from 4”x 6” to 12”x 8” prints, including square options, simple. Users

can enhance images with text, filters, red eye reduction and cropping.

They can also preview their images and order different sizes and copies.

The KODAK MOMENTS App’s all-in-one features include:

Choose from a wide range of products and create beautiful prints of

your memories on your mobile device anywhere, anytime

your memories on your mobile device anywhere, anytime Upload your photos directly to a Wi-Fi enabled KODAK Picture Kiosk and

print your photos instantly to take them home straight away. Take your

pick from a variety of photo products on the KODAK Picture Kiosk.

Wi-Fi enabled KODAK Picture Kiosks are available at KODAK Express and

selected Tesco stores

Order your prints to be delivered direct to your home, anywhere in the UK

UK

Order on the go and arrange to collect your prints up from your nearest store the same day

nearest store the same day

Take photos with the in-app KODAK MOMENTS camera and capture your moments and memories

Make your memories more beautiful and edit your photos by cropping, rotating, adding colour filters and captions

cropping, rotating, adding colour filters and captions

moments and memories

Lee Palmer, concluded: “Simple acts, such as printing photos, are an

easy way to protect your memories. Our new, free, all-in-one KODAK

MOMENTS App, lets you capture, edit, share and print life’s special

moments, enabling people to enjoy their precious memories for years to

come.”

Notes to editors:

Research key findings – Additional stats can be provided on request Four per cent of people have over 2,501 photos stored on their

mobile device Nearly one in five people in the UK (19%) look at the images

stored on their device daily In spite of a nonchalant attitude to protecting our content, we

put a huge amount of effort into capturing images, with a third

(34%) of us taking anywhere between four and 10 images of the same

thing in an attempt to capture the best picture A third (33%) of people said that looking at physical photos,

rather than digital ones (14%) elicits a more positive emotional

response 70 per cent of people feel nostalgic when they view a printed

photo Over half (54%) of people say viewing a printed photo makes

them feel happy Nearly half of people (44 per cent) have lost photos because of a

broken/corrupt device One in 10 people lost photos from a phone as a result of dropping

it down the toilet or a similar mishap The most common emotional response to losing photos was to be

upset (63%), while many were irritated (47%) or angry (42%) Half of 25-34 year olds use a cloud storage service to protect

their photos compared to just 28 per cent of those who are 55+ 12 per cent of people print their photos to prevent them being lost 18-24 year olds are the most likely to

print their photos to prevent loss (16%) 30 per cent of people have lost photos through defunct tech: Floppy disks: 32% Mini disks: 22% VHS: 12% Zip disk: 11% Almost half of people surveyed (46%) are worried about being able

to access their photos in the future (10 years’ time) Over half (56%) are worried about the fact that technology

will change Nearly a third (30%) worry that they won’t be able to find

their images

Additional app enhancements and photo products will be available soon

The new KODAK MOMENTS App is available for download in the APPLE

App Store for iOS devices and in the GOOGLE

PLAY Store for ANDROID devices

About Kodak Alaris

Kodak Alaris is a company that is passionate about using technology to

transform organizations and improve people’s lives across the planet.

From our digital scanners and intelligent state of the art software

services that power some of the world’s largest companies to our

photographic paper production, printing kiosks and suite of consumer

apps, we help people capture and connect with the emotional moments that

define all our lives.

We’re on a mission to unlock the power of images and information for the

world.

The consumer side of the business includes Retail

Systems Solutions, the world leader in retail photo kiosks and dry

lab systems, offering retailers a competitive advantage in the photo

services market; Paper

& Output Systems, offering photo specialty retailers,

professional and wholesale labs, and photographers the broadest

portfolio of traditional photographic paper and workflow solutions; Film

Capture, offering consumers and professionals an award-winning range

of still-camera film products; and Event

Imaging Solutions, providing digital souvenir photography services

and solutions at theme parks, iconic destinations, resorts and other

markets worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.kodakmoments.com.

© 2015 Kodak Alaris Inc.

The Kodak and Kodak Moment trademarks and Kodak trade dress are used

under license from Eastman Kodak Company.

1 Survey of 2,000 British adults researched by Redshift

Research in August 2015

2 Calculation based on 52 million smartphones in the UK.

Source: Futuresource

