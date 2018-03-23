NBA® 2K16 Hits 4M Sales Milestone in Record Number of Days

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2K today announced that NBA
2K16, the latest iteration of the top-rated and top-selling
NBA video game simulation series*, has set an unprecedented franchise
record, selling-in over four million units worldwide within the first
week of release.
“Each year we set out to deliver not only the best on-court basketball
video game, but a full off-court entertainment experience that
transcends basketball,” said Jason Argent, senior vice president of
basketball operations at 2K. “NBA 2K fans around the world
are buying this title faster and in greater numbers than ever before.”
Continuing the success trajectory of one of the most dominant
entertainment franchises of the last decade, NBA 2K16
delivers the most dynamic and realistic sports gameplay yet and is
receiving tremendous critical acclaim. Media praise included a 9.0/10
review score from IGN, who said that “NBA 2K16 is a
great representation of the sport of basketball, and it plays like a
dream – both online and off”; and Sporting News called it “the
most impressive sports game ever assembled.”
In addition to the critical and commercial success of NBA 2K16,
this year’s iteration also has achieved several incredible
year-over-year milestones since launch, including doubling sales through
digital download and nearly tripling the number of games played online.
“Our goal was simple, make NBA 2K16 the most playable,
authentic basketball experience ever,” said Greg Thomas, president of
Visual Concepts. “The development team demonstrated tremendous
dedication to recreating every nuance of the sport both on and
off-court, which has been the driving force behind our early success.”
NBA 2K16 highlights the debut of an all-new MyCAREER
experience titled ‘Livin’ Da Dream’ written and directed by acclaimed
filmmaker Spike Lee and showcases three unique covers featuring NBA
superstars Stephen Curry, James Harden and Anthony Davis.
“Congratulations to 2K Sports on their early record-breaking success
with NBA 2K16,” said Matt Holt, NBA vice president,
global merchandising. “Each year, 2K has continued to raise their
commitment to innovation, authenticity and gameplay – bringing fans the
very best with the NBA 2K franchise.”
Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K16 is rated E for
Everyone by the ESRB and is now available wherever games
are sold.
Follow @NBA2K
on social
media
and look for the hashtag #BeTheStory for the latest NBA
2K16 news.
2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
(NASDAQ:TTWO).
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a
leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment
for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes
products through its two wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K. Our
products are designed for console systems and personal computers,
including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical
retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.
The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol
TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our
website at http://www.take2games.com.
About 2K
Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment
globally for console systems, handheld gaming systems and personal
computers, including smartphones and tablets, which are delivered
through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud
streaming services. 2K publishes titles in today’s most popular gaming
genres, including shooters, action, role-playing, strategy, sports,
casual, and family entertainment. The 2K label has some of the most
talented development studios in the world today, including Firaxis
Games, Visual Concepts, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games and 2K China. 2K’s
stable of high quality titles includes the critically acclaimed
BioShock®, Borderlands™, and XCOM® franchises, the beloved Sid Meier’s
Civilization series, the innovative Evolve™, the popular WWE 2K
franchise and NBA 2K, the #1 rated and #1 selling basketball franchise*.
2K is headquartered in Novato, California and is a wholly owned label
of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). For more
information, please visit www.2k.com.
*According to 2008 – 2015 Metacritic.com
and The NPD Group estimates of U.S. retail video game sales through
August 2015.
All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their
respective holders.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein which are not historical facts are
considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and
may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,”
“estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,”
“projects,” “seeks,” “will,” or words of similar meaning and include,
but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the
Company’s future business and financial performance. Such
forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our
management as well as assumptions made by and information currently
available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks
and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual
outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking
statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: our
dependence on key management and product development personnel, our
dependence on our Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop
other hit titles, the timely release and significant market acceptance
of our games, the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our
games, our ability to raise capital if needed and risks associated with
international operations. Other important factors and information are
contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal
year ended March 31, 2015, including the risks summarized in the section
entitled “Risk Factors,” the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for
the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2015, and the Company’s other periodic
filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com.
All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary
statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company
undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
