NBA® 2K16 Hits 4M Sales Milestone in Record Number of Days

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2K today announced that NBA

2K16, the latest iteration of the top-rated and top-selling

NBA video game simulation series*, has set an unprecedented franchise

record, selling-in over four million units worldwide within the first

week of release.

“Each year we set out to deliver not only the best on-court basketball

video game, but a full off-court entertainment experience that

transcends basketball,” said Jason Argent, senior vice president of

basketball operations at 2K. “NBA 2K fans around the world

are buying this title faster and in greater numbers than ever before.”

Continuing the success trajectory of one of the most dominant

entertainment franchises of the last decade, NBA 2K16

delivers the most dynamic and realistic sports gameplay yet and is

receiving tremendous critical acclaim. Media praise included a 9.0/10

review score from IGN, who said that “NBA 2K16 is a

great representation of the sport of basketball, and it plays like a

dream – both online and off”; and Sporting News called it “the

most impressive sports game ever assembled.”

In addition to the critical and commercial success of NBA 2K16,

this year’s iteration also has achieved several incredible

year-over-year milestones since launch, including doubling sales through

digital download and nearly tripling the number of games played online.

“Our goal was simple, make NBA 2K16 the most playable,

authentic basketball experience ever,” said Greg Thomas, president of

Visual Concepts. “The development team demonstrated tremendous

dedication to recreating every nuance of the sport both on and

off-court, which has been the driving force behind our early success.”

NBA 2K16 highlights the debut of an all-new MyCAREER

experience titled ‘Livin’ Da Dream’ written and directed by acclaimed

filmmaker Spike Lee and showcases three unique covers featuring NBA

superstars Stephen Curry, James Harden and Anthony Davis.

“Congratulations to 2K Sports on their early record-breaking success

with NBA 2K16,” said Matt Holt, NBA vice president,

global merchandising. “Each year, 2K has continued to raise their

commitment to innovation, authenticity and gameplay – bringing fans the

very best with the NBA 2K franchise.”

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K16 is rated E for

Everyone by the ESRB and is now available wherever games

are sold.

Follow @NBA2K

on social

media

and look for the hashtag #BeTheStory for the latest NBA

2K16 news.

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(NASDAQ:TTWO).

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a

leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment

for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes

products through its two wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K. Our

products are designed for console systems and personal computers,

including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical

retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.

The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol

TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our

website at http://www.take2games.com.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment

globally for console systems, handheld gaming systems and personal

computers, including smartphones and tablets, which are delivered

through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud

streaming services. 2K publishes titles in today’s most popular gaming

genres, including shooters, action, role-playing, strategy, sports,

casual, and family entertainment. The 2K label has some of the most

talented development studios in the world today, including Firaxis

Games, Visual Concepts, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games and 2K China. 2K’s

stable of high quality titles includes the critically acclaimed

BioShock®, Borderlands™, and XCOM® franchises, the beloved Sid Meier’s

Civilization series, the innovative Evolve™, the popular WWE 2K

franchise and NBA 2K, the #1 rated and #1 selling basketball franchise*.

2K is headquartered in Novato, California and is a wholly owned label

of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). For more

information, please visit www.2k.com.

*According to 2008 – 2015 Metacritic.com

and The NPD Group estimates of U.S. retail video game sales through

August 2015.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their

respective holders.

