RED Provides $29M Fannie Mae DUS/MBS Refinance for Class A Assisted Living and Memory Care Community in San Gabriel Valley

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FHA–In the exclusive town of Sierra Madre, California, a high-barrier to

entry and highly competitive infill market in Los Angeles County, RED

Capital Group and Borrower, Kensington SM GP LLC, worked together to

bring a Class A Assisted Living and Memory Care community to an area

that was previously underserved in terms of seniors housing.

Construction and lease-up of The Kensington Sierra Madre was completed

in record time, leading to a recent $29M refinance with Fannie Mae

DUS/MBS.





The

Kensington Sierra Madre is a 75-suite Assisted Living and Memory

Care community located in Sierra Madre, California, which is in the

heart of the San Gabriel Valley, just to the north of the City of Los

Angeles. The property, which is home to up to 90 residents, includes 41

assisted living suites and 34 memory care suites, complemented by

welcoming resident common areas for dining, living and socializing, and

gardens throughout the grounds. The community is operated by Kensington

Senior Living, LLC (KSL).

In this difficult to zone market, high barriers to entry were met by

exceptional community outreach and multiple successful votes, including

public approval on the 2012 Presidential Ballot. The fulfillment of RED’s

and KSL’s vision in Sierra Madre is a testament to the patience,

perseverance, and expertise required to deliver a best-in-class seniors

housing community in such a desirable location.

This was a ground up construction loan for RED’s proprietary

balance sheet lending capabilities that transitioned effortlessly into a

permanent Fannie Mae loan ahead of schedule.

“RED was delighted to work with Fannie Mae to provide the

permanent debt for this outstanding quality seniors housing asset

located in a significantly underserved and built-out Los Angeles

submarket,” states Kathryn Burton Gray, Senior Managing Director for RED.

“Kensington Senior Living, the operator, implemented its best-in-class

assisted living and memory care programming which resulted in a rapid

lease-up and stabilization, and performance levels exceeding

expectations.”

Kensington Senior Living, LLC (KSL), which owns and operates The

Kensington, is led by industry-veterans Tiffany Tomasso, Dave Faeder,

Billy Shields and Dan Gorham. The group is headquartered in Reston, VA

and currently owns and operates five assisted living & memory care

communities including two in California, one in Maryland, one in

Virginia and one in New York with four more in development.

Dan Gorham, Partner at Kensington Senior Living LLC, said of the recent

refinance, “RED provided classic ‘one stop shopping’ by funding a

well leveraged construction loan and originating an attractive take-out

with Fannie Mae. All within three years!”

About RED CAPITAL GROUP, LLC

Recognized for its industry expertise, innovative and comprehensive

structures, and consistently high rankings, RED Capital Group,

LLC has provided over $73 billion of integrated debt and equity capital

since 1990 to the seniors housing and health care, multifamily,

affordable, and student housing industries through three operating

companies.

RED Mortgage Capital, LLC is a leading Fannie Mae DUS®

and MAP- and Lean-approved FHA lender with a mortgage servicing

portfolio exceeding $16 billion. RED Capital Markets, LLC (MEMBER

FINRA/SIPC) is a leader in the distribution of Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae

Project MBS, and provides structuring, underwriting, placement, and

advisory services for tax-exempt and taxable housing and health care

bonds.

RED Capital Partners, LLC provides proprietary debt and equity

solutions, and asset management in a range of forms, including

subordinated gap and bridge loans. RED Capital Group, LLC is a

subsidiary of ORIX USA Corporation. For more information on RED

Capital Group, LLC, visit www.redcapitalgroup.com.

About ORIX USA Corporation

ORIX USA provides innovative capital solutions that clients need to

propel their business to the next level. Based in Dallas, ORIX USA has a

team of more than 600 employees spanning nearly 20 offices across the

U.S. and Brazil. ORIX USA and its family of companies offer investment

capital and asset management services to clients in the corporate, real

estate, municipal and energy sectors, while holding $6 billion of assets

and managing an additional $29 billion, approximately. Its parent

company, ORIX Corporation, is a Tokyo-based, publicly owned

international financial services company with operations in 37 countries

and regions worldwide. ORIX Corporation is listed on the Tokyo (8591)

and New York Stock Exchanges (IX). For more information on ORIX USA,

visit www.orix.com.

DUS® is a registered trademark of Fannie Mae

