UnitedHealthcare Pro Cyclists Help Educate San Diego Youth About Bicycle and Helmet Safety Through Public Service Campaign

UnitedHealthcare employees and pro cycling team members to

deliver helmets to nearly 100 kids Thursday prior to the start of the

Amgen Tour of California, which begins this weekend

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UnitedHealthcare employees and pro cycling team members today delivered

100 bike helmets, several bikes and a bike safety lesson to the Ron

Roberts Family Branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs

of Greater San Diego, in advance of the Amgen Tour of

California.





UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team members Daniel Eaton and Tanner Putt

discussed nutrition, the benefits of exercise, and bike safety with

nearly 100 children at the event. Eaton and Putt also signed autographs

and demonstrated how to properly wear the helmets, as part of a public

service campaign to encourage kids and adults to wear helmets when

riding bikes.

Instructional public service videos featuring UnitedHealthcare’s Pro

Cycling team are featured on the Ride Healthy section of the website: www.uhcprocycling.com.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people nationwide live

healthier lives by simplifying the health care experience, meeting

consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships

with care providers. The company offers the full spectrum of health

benefit programs for individuals, employers, military service members,

retirees and their families, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries,

and contracts directly with 1 million physicians and care professionals,

and 6,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide.

UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:

UNH), a diversified Fortune 50 health and well-being company. For more

information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com

or follow @myUHC on Twitter.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

Great futures have been starting here for nearly 75 years. The Boys &

Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego serve over 25,000 kids annually ages 5-

to 18-years old with academic success, character development and healthy

lifestyle programs at 19 community-based sites county-wide. Please visit

SDYouth.org for more information.

Click

here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.

Contacts

UnitedHealthcare

Matt Rodriguez, 714-252-0479

matt.rodriguez@uhc.com