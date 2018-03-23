UnitedHealthcare Pro Cyclists Help Educate San Diego Youth About Bicycle and Helmet Safety Through Public Service Campaign

-
UnitedHealthcare employees and pro cycling team members to
deliver helmets to nearly 100 kids Thursday prior to the start of the
Amgen Tour of California, which begins this weekend
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UnitedHealthcare employees and pro cycling team members today delivered
100 bike helmets, several bikes and a bike safety lesson to the Ron
Roberts Family Branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs
of Greater San Diego, in advance of the Amgen Tour of
California.
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team members Daniel Eaton and Tanner Putt
discussed nutrition, the benefits of exercise, and bike safety with
nearly 100 children at the event. Eaton and Putt also signed autographs
and demonstrated how to properly wear the helmets, as part of a public
service campaign to encourage kids and adults to wear helmets when
riding bikes.
Instructional public service videos featuring UnitedHealthcare’s Pro
Cycling team are featured on the Ride Healthy section of the website: www.uhcprocycling.com.
About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people nationwide live
healthier lives by simplifying the health care experience, meeting
consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships
with care providers. The company offers the full spectrum of health
benefit programs for individuals, employers, military service members,
retirees and their families, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries,
and contracts directly with 1 million physicians and care professionals,
and 6,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide.
UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:
UNH), a diversified Fortune 50 health and well-being company. For more
information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com
or follow @myUHC on Twitter.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego
Great futures have been starting here for nearly 75 years. The Boys &
Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego serve over 25,000 kids annually ages 5-
to 18-years old with academic success, character development and healthy
lifestyle programs at 19 community-based sites county-wide. Please visit
SDYouth.org for more information.
