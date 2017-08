Miley Cyrus se compró una granja y no te imaginas cuando le costó

@ellenvonunwerth @cosmopolitan ON NEWS STANDS AUG 8 !!!!! Check out Miley.LK/COSMO to read the article! 💙🌺💙🌺💙🌺💙🌺💙🌺💙🌺💙

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:44am PDT