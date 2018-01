Esta chica de 19 años posee el rostro más bello del mundo

My caption really has nothing to do with this picture but has anyone ever seen brown eyes in the light? Like with really really good lighting. In the sun the color brown vanishes and turns into rays, golden rays of light. Creating its own image of a sunset. Theres absolutely nothing ordinary about brown eyes and I am damn lucky to have looked into a beautiful pair of brown eyes in my lifetime.

A post shared by Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) on Dec 4, 2017 at 1:36am PST