Llega una tormenta a California y el peligro de deslizamientos de tierra

Significant debris flow threat for recent #Socal burn areas (including Thomas, Creek, and La Tuna burns) due to threat of heavy rains Monday night into Tuesday. Now is the time to prepare. Follow instructions from your local officials and follow #CAstorm. #LArain #cawx pic.twitter.com/GFgmL2jvgX

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 7, 2018