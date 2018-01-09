Lista de nominados a Premios BAFTA 2018: Guillermo del Toro arrasa con ‘The Shape of Water’

El director mexicano fue uno de los más nominados

Después de ganar como Mejor director en los Golden Globes 2018, Guillermo del Toro consiguió una nominación en la misma categoría pero ahora en los Premios BAFTA 2018. Esta gala es el equivalente a los Premios Oscar pero de Inglaterra.

El creativo mexicano además arrasó en las nominaciones con su película “The Shape of Water” consiguiendo menciones en categorías como Mejor película, Mejor guión original, y una mención para la actriz Sally Hawkins como Mejor actriz.

Los Premios BAFTA 2018 se entregarán el domingo 18 de febrero.

LISTA DE NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIOS BAFTA 2018

Mejor película

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor película británica

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God’s Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor película en otra lengua

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Handmaiden

Loveless

The Salesman

Mejor documental

City of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Mejor película animada

Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

Mejor director

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor guión original

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor guión adaptado

Call Me by Your Name

The Death of Stalin

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Molly’s Game

Paddington 2

Mejor actriz

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Mejor actor

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Mejor actriz de reparto

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Mejor actor de reparto

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor música original

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Mejor cinematografía

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor edición

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor diseño de producción

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Mejor peinados y maquillaje

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Mejor sonido

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mejor efectos especiales

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Mejor corto animado británico

Have Heart

Mamoon

Poles Apart

Mejor corto británico

Aamir

Cowboy Dave

A Drowning Man

Work

Wren Boys

Revelación del año

Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Josh O’Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chalamet