BuenosDíasLA: la carta de apoyo de Martin Luther King Jr. a César Chávez

I walked at the TPS march today and pictures dont do justice to the emotions felt. This experience was beautiful and powerful, to see so many of our people in solidarity making our voices heard. The event was well organized, and despite the uncertainty of times, everyone was in great spirits. #SaveTPS 🇸🇻

A post shared by Wendy 🇸🇻 🌱 (@wendy.718) on Jan 13, 2018 at 8:54pm PST