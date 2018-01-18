Foto: Mamá de Justin Bieber expresa su admiración por el

El intérprete de "Sorry" parece ser que está madurando
Foto: Mamá de Justin Bieber expresa su admiración por el
Justin Bieber celebra la Navidad.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Pattie Mallette, la mamá de Justin Bieber, tomó las redes sociales para escribirle una carta de amor en donde expresa su admiración por el.

Estoy tan orgullosa del enorme hombrecito que eres, y el hombrecito en el que te estas convirtiendo“, escribió Mallette en Instagram con una foto acompañada de ella y el sin camisa mostrando todos sus tatuajes.

Nadie es perfecto y nunca lo seremos (siempre necesitaremos paciencia para cada quien), pero tu relación genuina con Jesús es evidente en las elecciones que haces cada día. Admiro tu carácter y tu integridad“, continuó.

La madre del intérprete de “Love Yourself” dice que le gusta lo chistoso que es.

Estás madurando de una forma muy bella. Eres tan chistoso que me encuentro riendo cuando estoy sola, recordando algo que dijiste o hiciste. Tu corazón es de oro. Te amo hasta la luna y de vuelta“, concluyó.

Al finalizar el escrito escribió: “P.D. ¿Mencioné que estaba orgullosa de ti?

