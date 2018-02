En este día de San Valentín, cartas de amor y agradecimiento a inmigrantes

Sometimes you have ideas to do something crazy – like stick a mailbox in the middle of Times Square on Valentine’s Day for people to write beautiful letters of support to immigrants… Sometimes those crazy ideas come to life with the help of an incredible and supportive team. 📬💌 #toimmigrantswithlove #timessquare #nyc

