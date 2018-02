BuenosDíasLA: Ciudadanos convocan a una marcha contra la Asociación Nacional del Rifle

In Parkland, Fla., an affluent city of gated communities, private golf courses and top-notch schools, residents are struggling to cope with the American tragedy of mass shootings. As in small communities before them, including Newtown, Conn., and Sutherland Springs, Texas, virtually everyone in Parkland knows someone who was killed. They are mourning together like family, with processions that clog streets and services that overflow hotel event rooms. But they are also fighting back: the city's teenagers have emerged since the shootings as a fearless and powerful voice calling for stricter gun laws. In a round of national television appearances on Sunday, survivors of the shooting, propelled by their haunting experience, announced the creation of “March For Our Lives” — what they hope will be a huge demonstration in Washington on March 24. Their raging activism is also mixed with personal pain. At the same time that Parkland teens are trying to create a political force to challenge the National Rifle Association, they are juggling funeral and burial schedules day after day. In this photo taken by @mattmcclainphoto, Parkland residents embraced outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday.

A post shared by Washington Post (@washingtonpost) on Feb 18, 2018 at 7:17pm PST