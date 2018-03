Cafetería hispana de Oakland se niega a servir a la Policía

We’re down to the last two bags of the Ethiopia Wote Konga, a personal favorite for some of us here. It has a delicious cherry finish🍒 with a medium body & is perfect for warm weather drinking. Come get your house a bag at a discounted price of 13.75. What’s up next? 👀 The Brazil Fazenda Serrinha, a classic smooth single-origin with milk chocolate notes – an essential for everyday drinkers! Remember that all of our single origin beans (not a blend, beans all from the same place & roasted the same) are available here in the shop as a pour over 😋

A post shared by Hasta Muerte Coffee (@hastamuertecoffee) on Feb 5, 2018 at 11:12am PST