NYPD detiene a un anciano por golpear a transgénero “Jennifer López”

NYC Transgender Activist Attacked in Her Apartment

Jennifer Louise Lopez, 39, was attacked In her apartment in central Harlem, NYC, at 9:45 am today (March 15, 2018). Her attacker, Golden Davis, has harassed Ms. Lopez over the last 5 years.https://t.co/HGVFWZIRut

— Jennifer L Lopez (@jlopez255) March 16, 2018