Último adiós para policía hispano que murió en Pomona baleado por hombre que huía de infracción

Several Huntington Beach police officers joined in the procession to Pomona today to honor fallen Police Officer Greggory Casillas, who was killed in the line of duty on March 9, 2018. Our hearts are with Pomona PD and the Casillas' family. #thinblueline @PomonaPD pic.twitter.com/wZ7uVHagFN

— Huntington Beach PD (@HBPD_PIO) March 22, 2018