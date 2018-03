Zuckerberg dará testimonio ante Congreso sobre uso indebido de datos de Facebook

NAAG sent a letter today to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking him to answer a series of questions about Facebook’s user privacy policies and practices following reports that at least 50 million Facebook personal profiles may have been misused https://t.co/eFyneP5vOK pic.twitter.com/rzvzKxHMi6

— NAAG (@NatlAssnAttysGn) March 26, 2018