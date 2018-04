La advertencia para Trump: “Ya viene la tormenta”

Fmr. Gov. @ChrisChristie tells @GStephanopoulos Pres. Trump should not meet with Special Counsel Mueller: "He's a salesman, and salesmen at times tend to be hyperbolic… That’s ok when you’re working on Congress. It is not ok when you’re sitting talking to federal agents." pic.twitter.com/saiGHUCbT9

— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 1, 2018