Un asteroide del tamaño de un campo de fútbol pasó cerca de la Tierra

Asteroid 2018 GE3 flew past us today, half the distance to the Moon. Around 50-100 m in diameter, it was several times the 2013 Chelyabinsk meteor, around the size of the 1908 Tunguska event ~ easily enough to destroy a city. We had less than a day's warning. (📷 Michael Jäger) pic.twitter.com/kElrxBiUoB

— Andrew Rader (@marsrader) April 16, 2018