BuenosDíasLA: Festival Internacional de Tamales

Thousands of Angelenos joined the @Dodgers in cheering for Michael Adams, an @LACitySAN hero who saved young Jesse Hernandez from a 12-hour ordeal trapped in a sewer.

To Michael and the other L.A. Sanitation workers honored on the #Dodgers field tonight, we salute you. pic.twitter.com/xqPWHbDJtp

— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) May 23, 2018