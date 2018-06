BuenosDíasLA: CicLAvía en el Valle de San Fernando

Repost @sarahisalamanca1: Believe Believe that you can and you will Many people wish to see you still But you will give them their way You’re done waiting You’re done sitting You’re NOT quitting Remember your ancestors and their strength Their blood still runs through your veins And always remember that “we have nothing to loose but our chains”. -Sarahi Espinoza Salamanca ©️ 2018 . . . . . In 2014 I first believed in myself to think I was good enough to compete for $100,000 to change the lives of other people. Then I surrounded myself by people who believed in me too. Since winning it has not been easy to stay a float but I have to continue to fight and make sacrifices for those depending on me to do a good job. Thank you to those who continue to believe in me and inspire me to keep moving forward. #belive #takeaction #justdoit #betthechange #dontbeafraid #yougotthis #sisepuede #fearisyourfriend #ittakesavillage

