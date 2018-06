Exactriz porno Mia Khalifa comparte fotos antes y después de ponerse bien “dura”

Here goes my #transformationtuesday: Life is about balance. For me, it’s balancing my passion and love for food with my health. People ask me all the time how I eat so much and stay skinny – IT HASN’T ALWAYS BEEN THAY WAY AND IT TAKES A SHIT TON OF FUCKING WORK. It’s not “good genes,” or a “young metabolism.” It’s 5 days grinding in the gym every fucking week so I can go on a guilt free culinary excursion every few months and be able to drown my protein in a creamy morel sauce without looking like an offensive tackle for the Washington Redskins. Anyways, the point is, work hard, eat carbs.

