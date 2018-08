Arrestan a striper californiano por acuchillar a su roommate en Nueva York

Here at @tmplgym!! My new favorite muscle-factory 🙌🏽💪🏽😋 YES I take obnoxious selfies…But let me just explain: bodybuilding and fitness is my passion/sport/hobby, and I like to share my progress. That’s all it is!! Maybe one day I’ll have a personal photographer to follow me around—but until then, I take “most” of my pictures…I invite all of you to follow me on my fitness journey. This isn’t me being a gloating douchebag. This is hard work and dedication!! Thank you to all who support/motivate/encourage me! These pictures are meant to promote fitness and health as well! Some people post pictures of partying/clubbing/drinking. This is my kind of party!😼To each their own ✌🏽☯️💟

